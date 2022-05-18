BeActiveFit: A Vertical Site on Fitness and Nutrition Launched by Innolix Digital Media

Beactivefit Site

Innolix Digital Media today announced the launch of the media property “https://beactivefit.com” to provide trustworthy fitness and nutrition related content.

HYDERABAD, INDIA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fitness obsessed world, there exists an ever-growing demand for reliable quality information on fitness and wellness alongside an indefinite amount of scientific information. This is where beactivefit.com comes in. A new website providing research-based accurate content on fitness, nutrition, and wellness in an easy to consume format.

With reliable information, up-to-date trends, innovative tools, and eye-catching illustrations, the site is poised to cut through the clutter of digital health and fitness content online. It’s team of experts regularly creates well-researched and peer reviewed content that is both useful and trustworthy.

The website has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the modern user. It is uncluttered, easy to navigate, and has a clean interface. The focus is on the content, which is organized into distinct categories. It has something for everyone, right from a fitness enthusiast to someone simply wanting to live a healthier lifestyle.

Each section in the website has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the different kinds of users.

Fitness: This section has articles on various topics such as yoga, strength training, cardio, and more. There are articles on workout routines and tips on how to stay motivated.

Nutrition: The nutrition section is an interesting and lively section that has articles on healthy eating, filled with delectable recipes, and easy meal plans.

Weight loss: The weight loss section has articles on various diets, exercises, and lifestyle changes that can help you lose weight.

Wellness: The wellness section has articles on stress management, sleep, and mental health.

Additionally, BeactiveFit offers easy-to-use online calculators and infographics that help users track their progress and make informed decisions about their health. Complex information is condensed into simple, uncomplicated language and easy-to-understand visuals for the reader's convenience.

A highly-skilled editorial team manages all of the content put on the site. Each individual article has several people behind it working to make sure it’s responsible, accurate, understandable, helpful, trustworthy, and inclusive. The articles are written, edited, and fact-checked by qualified writers, editors, and other contributors who are experts in their areas.

“Our mission is to empower people to make healthier choices every day through expert and research-backed fitness tips and nutrition guides. Our aim is to provide accurate, fair, and thorough information so our readers can make informed decisions about Fitness, Diets & Wellness” said Mr. Shakeel Mohamed CEO, Innolix Digital Media Pvt. Ltd.

About Innolix Digital Media:

Innolix Digital Media is content production and media company that combines strategy, SEO, writing, design, and video to create branded content experiences in the most competitive spaces on the internet.

About BeActiveFit:

BeActiveFit provides research backed fitness tips, trends and nutrition guides. To know more about them you can visit their website https://beactivefit.com. Or follow them at https://facebook.com/beactivefitsite and https://instagram.com/beactivefitsite.