Strategies For Global Biosurfactants Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the market size is expected to grow from $3.82 billion in 2021 to $4.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52%. As per TBRC’s biosurfactants market outlook the market is expected to reach $5.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.11%. The increasing demand for personal care industries across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the biosurfactant market in the cosmetic and personal care industries market.

The biosurfactants market consists of sales of biosurfactants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a diverse group of molecules, which consists of a polar head (hydrophilic) and a non-polar tail (hydrophobic). They are produced by various microorganisms, which include Acinetobacter sp., Bacillus sp, Candida antartica, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. They can be used to replace synthetic surfactants in a variety of industrial processes, including lubrication, wetting, softening, fixing dyes, making emulsions, stabilising dispersions, foaming, and preventing foaming, as well as in the food, biomedical, and pharmaceutical industries, and organic bioremediation.

Global Biosurfactants Market Trends

Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. The companies operating in the biosurfactants sector are investing in the development of new biosurfactants to meet the technical demands from different end-use industries across the globe.

Global Biosurfactants Market Segments

The global biosurfactants market is segmented:

By Product Type: Glycolipid, Phospholipids, Surfactin, Lichenysin, Polymeric Bio-surfactants, Other Product Types

By Application: Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals, Other Applications

By Geography: The global biosurfactants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: AGAE Technologies, Croda International plc, Evonik, GlycoSurf, Jeneil, Kemin Industries Inc., Lion Corporation, TensioGreen, Biotensidon, Holiferm, Rhamnolipid, Saraya, Stepan Company, Victex, and Dispersa.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

