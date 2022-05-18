UM to hold Congregation on 28 May

MACAU, May 18 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold its Congregation 2022 on 28 May (Saturday) at 4:00pm in its Sports Complex (N8) to present graduation certificates to this year’s graduates of bachelor’s degree programmes. The graduation ceremony will continue to be held in a format that combines online and in-person elements, in order to allow graduates and their families and friends from around the world to participate in the event.

This year, more than 1,800 students from bachelor’s degree programmes will receive graduation certificates. They come from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Science and Technology. Out of these students, 125 have completed programmes offered by the Honours College.

To comply with the epidemic prevention measures implemented by the Macao SAR government, only graduates will be admitted to the main stadium for the ceremony. Friends and relatives of the students with admission tickets will be arranged to watch live broadcast of the ceremony in four areas on campus (the Training Hall in the UM Sports Complex (N8), the University Hall (N2), the Multi-function Hall in the UM Guest House (N1) and the Multi-function Room on the first floor of the UM Guest House (N1). In addition, graduates and their relatives and friends who are unable to attend the ceremony in person can watch the livestreaming of the ceremony on UM’s official website at www.um.edu.mo , WeChat channel: 澳門大學, Weibo account at https://weibo.com/universityofmacau, or YouTube channel at http://youtube.com/universityofmacau.

Those attending the ceremony can reach the UM campus by (A) taxi, bus route No 71 or 73 from Macao, or bus route No 72 from Taipa; or (B) driving (an outdoor parking area at UM Stadium (N9), as well as Car Parks P3, P5, and P6 will be open to the public). For more details, please visit the UM Registry’s webpage for graduates at https://reg.um.edu.mo/graduation/congregation/current-year/general-information/.