Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 8% Through 2026

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market size is expected to reach $9.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.22%. TBRC’s global coating additives market analysis shows that the increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) disease is contributing to the growth of the market.

Want to learn more on the pulmonary arterial hypertension market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5954&type=smp

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market consists of sales of drugs by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension disease, which is a rare progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of lungs. During this medical condition walls of the pulmonary arteries thicken and stiffen, making it difficult for the blood to flow through the lungs. The pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs relax the muscles in the wall of the blood vessels or increase the blood flow through the lungs or reverse the effect of the substance in the walls of blood vessels, which caused them to narrow.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Trends

Technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market. The companies operating in the pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs sector are focusing on developing new medicines to improvise and cure the diseases. In March 2019, Sandoz, a Switzerland-based company specializing in high-quality affordable medications announced the first fully substitutable AP-rated generic version of Remodulin treprostinil injection in the USA sold by United Therapeutics Corporation. Treprostinil Injection is used to reduce the symptoms of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and has the same active ingredient, strengths, dose form, and inactive ingredients as Remodulin® (treprostinil), and it is provided to patients and clinicians with the same level of service and support but at a lower cost.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segments

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is segmented:

By Drug Class: Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs, SGC Stimulators

By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous/ subcutaneous, Inhalational

By Distribution channel: Retail, Online

By Geography: The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulmonary-arterial-hypertension-global-market-report

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pulmonary arterial hypertension market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market, pulmonary arterial hypertension global market share, pulmonary arterial hypertension market segments and geographies, pulmonary arterial hypertension market players, pulmonary arterial hypertension market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: United Therapeutics Corporation, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Acceleron Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Inc, Natco Pharma Ltd, Zydus Pharmaceutical USA, and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Therapeutics (Diuretics, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Alpha Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Vasodilators), By Disease Source (Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-hypertensive-drugs-global-market-report

Pulmonologists Global Market Report 2020 - By Practice (Owner-Solo Practice, Owner - Group Practice, Partner), By Disease (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease , Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Pulmonary Hypertension, Tuberculosis, Asthma And Allergy, Interstitial Lung Disease, Pneumonia, Lung Cancer, Cardio Pulmonary Disorders), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulmonologists-market-global-report-2020-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Class (Factor Xa Inhibitor, Heparin And LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist), By Route Of Administration (Oral Anticoagulant, Injectable Anticoagulant), By Distribution Channel ( Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), By Application (Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation Or Flutter, Coronary Artery Disease ), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers )– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anticoagulant-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/