Global Antifog Coatings Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the antifog coatings market share is expected to reach $17.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.6%. Antifog coatings market analysis shows that increasing demand for anti-fog coatings from the military is expected to drive the growth of the market going forward.

The anti-fog coatings market consists of sales of anti-fog coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the application for inhibiting the condensation of the water and preventing fogging on the surface. These are used to reduce glare, improve transmission, and enhance durability and abrasion resistance. The anti-fog coating is applicable on the products such as dive masks, goggles, car windows, bathroom back-painted glasses, kitchen backsplash, and other various applications.

Global Antifog Coatings Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the anti-fog coatings market. According to the antifog coatings market research, major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position. For example, in August 2020, NEI Corporation, a US-based company that manufactures nanotechnology-based protective and functional coatings launched NANOMYTE SAF-200, a fast-curing, long-lasting anti-fog coating with exceptional water resistance. The new coating technology is built on NANOMYTE SR-100, a revolutionary scratch-resistant transparent coating developed by NEI Corporation. The scratch-resistant base coating composition has been enhanced with novel amphiphilic chemicals that are locked into the coating matrix, resulting in long-lasting anti-fog performance.

Global Antifog Coatings Market Segments

The global antifog coatings market is segmented:

By Product: Foggy Guard Coating (FGC), Defog Coating (DFC)

By Substrate: Acrylic, Glass, PET, Polycarbonate, Polyamide

By End User: Helmet Visors And Face Shields, Flat Polycarbonate Sheets, Commercial Freezer Window, Automobile Anti-Fog Led Headlights, Other End Users

By Geography: The global antifog coatings market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antifog coatings global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global antifog coatings market, antifog coatings market share, antifog coatings market segments and geographies, antifog coatings global market players, antifog coatings market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The antifog coatings market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M, Optical Coating Technologies, FSI Coating Technologies, WeeTect. Inc., TOCALO Co. Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, Vincent Optical, Tokai Optecs, Hydromer, NEI Corporation, Uvex Group, ALCAT Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel, Abrisa Technologies, and Croda International Plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

