Strategies For Global Laboratory Informatics Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the laboratory informatics market share is expected to grow to $4.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.66%. The increasing need for laboratory automation is expected to propel the laboratory informatics market growth during the forecast period.

The laboratory informatics market consists of sales of laboratory informatics products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) which refers to software products that are used for instrument control, scientific data management, scientific search, network integration, and compliance management to streamline analytical laboratory operations. The laboratory informatics solutions reduce operational costs, accelerate decision making, improve laboratory processes and others.

Global Laboratory Informatics Market Trends

Technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the laboratory informatics market. TBRC’s laboratory informatics market analysis shows that the companies are increasingly investing in the development of new technologically advanced software suites to meet the specific operational demands from laboratory customers across the globe. For instance, in February 2022, Biosero, Inc., a US-based laboratory automation company, launched the Green Button Go® software suite which includes automated workflows ranging from a single workstation to operations that span multiple labs. This infusion has a variety of applications such as controlling and scheduling multiple instruments and devices in the lab from a single interface. The technology uses automation by running various algorithms and codes to store and give the results.

Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segments

The global laboratory informatics market is segmented:

By Type: Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

By Component: Services, Software

By Deployment Model: On-premise, Cloud-based, Remotely Hosted

By Industry: Life Sciences Industry, Chemicals Industry, Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industry, Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry,

Environmental Testing Laboratories, Other Industries

By Geography: The global laboratory informatics market overview is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides laboratory informatics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the laboratory informatics global market, laboratory informatics global market share, laboratory informatics global market segments and geographies, laboratory informatics market players, laboratory informatics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The laboratory informatics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, Abbott Informatics, LabLynx Inc., Waters Corporation, Autoscribe Informatics, LABWORKS LLC, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, IDBS, Arxspan LLC, Kinematik, RURO Inc, and Accelerated Technology Laboratories.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

