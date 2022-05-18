Global Express Delivery Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Express Delivery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Express Delivery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the express delivery market share is expected to reach $368.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Global express delivery market research shows that the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

The express delivery market consists of sales of express delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the fastest form of shipping. Express delivery services assemble, transport, and distribute products in a timely manner while tracking and maintaining control of the goods along the service's supply chain. The consumer must pay a higher fee for fast delivery, and the product is delivered to the customer within 24 to 72 hours.

Global Express Delivery Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the express delivery market. According to TBRC’s express delivery market overview, major companies are focused on adopting advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2019, DHL Express, a Germany-based logistics company launched a fully automated and smart drone delivery service to tackle the express delivery challenges in urban areas of China. This is designed with smart and secure flight control modules that will help in vertical take-off and landing, visual identification, high-accuracy GPS, fully automated flight, smart flight path planning, and real-time scheduling.

Global Express Delivery Market Segments

The global express delivery market is segmented:

By Service: Online, Offline

By Business Model: B2B, B2C, C2C

By Destination: Domestic, International

By End User: Services, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Manufacturing, Construction, And Utilities, Other End Users

By Geography: The global express delivery market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Express Delivery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides express delivery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the express delivery global market, express delivery global market share, express delivery global market segments and geographies, express delivery market players, express delivery market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The express delivery market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Express Delivery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aramex, BEST Inc., DB Schenker, DSV A/S, FedEx, Geodis, Guangdong S.F. E-commerce Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Shanghai YTO Express (Logistics) Co. Ltd., Yamato Transport Co. Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL Group, La Poste SA, Pos Laju, STO Express Co., and ZTO Express.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

