Parablu Announces Integration with Cohesity to Help Joint Customers' Digital Transformation with Greater Data Security
We are delighted to welcome Parablu into our ecosystem of Marketplace partners”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu, an award-winning provider of endpoint data protection, announced today an integration with Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management. Through this integration, joint Parablu and Cohesity enterprise customers will be able to benefit from Parablu’s accredited and patented capabilities including secure endpoint protection while benefiting from Cohesity’s array of data management capabilities including its Threat Defense architecture to help increase an organization’s cyber resilience.
"Parablu offers a unique value proposition to enterprises when it comes to endpoint protection, and through this integration and partnering with Cohesity, we are also able to offer a robust solution to enterprises," said Subash Baliga, Vice President of Sales of Parablu.
"We are delighted to welcome Parablu into our ecosystem of Marketplace partners,” said Kirk Law, Senior Vice President - Research and Development, Cohesity. “This integration can help our joint customers more effectively protect against the threat of cyber attacks and protect their data so they can recover their business systems in the event of a successful attack.”
About Parablu
Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions helps enterprises achieve data security and resiliency in the cloud as well as with on-premises environments. Parablu provides a range of solutions designed to protect and keep business data safe. These products include BluVault – a suite of powerful and secure data backup solutions and BluSync™ – a suite of solutions designed for managed file transfer, secure collaboration, and file services.
About Cohesity
Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multi-cloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.
