siParadigm enhances its Neovare Diagnostic Cancer Genetic Testing with OptraHEALTHs HealthFAX™

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- siParadigm and OptraHEALTH announce the successful integration of HealthFAX™ for its Neovare diagnostic cancer genetic test. With HealthFAX™ implementation, siParadigm continues to embark on its mission of providing preventive, predictive, and precise diagnostics to its providers and patients.
Approximately 10%-15% of all cancers are hereditary in origin and people with such genetic changes may go unnoticed until cancer manifests. siParadigm has several cancer panels for hereditary cancer testing, which are now accessible to everyone with HealthFAX™. The recent pandemic has proven that patients are tech-savvy and are comfortable using technology for their health goals.
HealthFAX™ gives siParadigm’s Neovare a new digital identity with its state-of-the-art technology and integration of HealthFAX™ in its business model. This means patients and providers have access to medical society guidelines and compliant, virtual assistants, 24*7, bringing scale into daily operations and removing process bottlenecks. siParadigm has already expanded into newer US territories as HealthFAX™ is empowering its sales teams to onboard new clinicians, healthcare systems, and their patients.
Amy Halsted, Divisional Director at siParadigm said “This is a perfect example of technology meeting medicine! A tool like this is revolutionizing the patient identification process; a barrier which exists with the prevention and early detection of patients at a higher risk for developing a hereditary-based cancer in the future. This tool further allows the Oncology community to save time and capture relative patient information. This aids them in determining precision treatment options for their patients.”
“OptraHEALTH is excited to provide technological solutions to siParadigm for scaling their genetic testing services and efficiently managing their patients and providers. We are at an interesting time wherein an ever-increasing number of patients are seeking advanced genetic tests and HealthFAX™ is facilitating the entire testing process by providing conversational AI-powered virtual assistants that allow patients and providers to ask questions, perform risk assessments, and recommend tests,” said Dr. Naik Ph.D., CEO, OptraHEALTH.
siParadigm and OptraHEALTH together have identified and addressed the bottlenecks in the genetic testing process. With HealthFAX™, siParadigm’s Neovare is providing easy access to its genetic tests, ease of obtaining contextually relevant information, and making it simple for providers to order tests for their patients with read-to-sign requisitions, reports, and summaries.
