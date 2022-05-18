Bread Maker Market Report, Top Companies Analysis, Demand, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2021-2026

Bread Maker Market

IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Bread Maker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global bread maker market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global bread maker market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

A bread maker is an electrical equipment used for making bread from raw ingredients. It consists of a bread pan with a paddle mounted at the center of the base oven, which is operated through a control panel. It also includes a built-in timer to stop mixing, allow for the dough to rise and settle and bake at the desired temperature. The bread maker can also be used to bake rolls, burger buns, brioche, baguettes, loaves and ciabatta. In comparison to handmade breads, machine-made breads are fluffier and have a softer texture. As a result, it is widely used in cafes, hotels, restaurants and the residential sector.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global bread maker market is primarily being driven by the increasing consumer preference for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. Bread makers enable the individuals to add the ingredients and schedule the timer to automatically bake bread. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart functioning technologies to enhance the convenience for the user, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing working population, along with significant growth in the food and beverage industry, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Braun GmbH

• Breville Group Limited

• Electrolux AB

• JVCKenwood Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Midea Group

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sharp Corporation

• Siroca Inc.

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• Wilkinson Baking Company

• Zojirushi Corporation

Bread Maker Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, connectivity and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Horizontal

• Vertical

Breakup by Connectivity:

• Wired

• Wireless

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarket and Hypermarket

• Online Stores

• Retail Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

