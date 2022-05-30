Submit Release
News Search

There were 159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,086 in the last 365 days.

New Cinnamon Tea Brand in Australia

The New Ceylon Cinnamon Tea Bags available in Australia

Enjoy your evenings with premium teas distributed by Yarra Valley Impex.”
— Yarra Valley Impex

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern tea drinkers love the concept of trying new types of tea in the market. This press release is to announce that Yarra Valley Impex has launched a new Ceylon Cinnamon Tea product. A tea product that happens to be in popular demand among tea drinkers young and old. For anyone who happens to be new to the world of tea, trying the Ceylon Cinnamon Tea from Yarra Valley Impex would surely be a good place to start.

To quote what the Operations Manager at Yarra Valley Impex Had to say about the new Cinnamon Tea, "Yarra Valley Impex Vic is excited to introduce the new Ceylon Cinnamon Tea Bags that is flavoursome and is dripping with health benefits. It is designed to refresh the mind and provide a smooth aftertaste. A perfect mix of the high-grown tea and cinnamon from Sri Lanka packed into tiny tea bags for the convenience of use. The flavours inside the tea are natural and traditional. Shipping throughout Australia, Yarra Valley Impex can be trusted for introducing a premium tea bag, catering to the sophisticated tea drinkers living anywhere in the world. A Sip of this tea will allow the drinker to be taken to the valleys of Sri Lanka from their own couch every day. To brew the perfect cup of tea, boil water to 100 degrees Celcius, drop the tea bag into the boiling water and brew for about 3 -5 minutes. The results will allow you to taste the perfect cup of tea every time".

Yarra Valley Impex's hibiscus tea bags are another new addition to their tea range. The deep red colour and the bold flavour of this tea will give any tea drinker such a unique flavour experience that cannot be found in any other tea bag. To buy Hibiscus Tea online, visit the website https://yarravalleyimpex.com.au

Why choose Yarra valley Impex?

Yarra valley Impex is a small Australian family owned and run business that has been operating in Australia for over 5 years now. Catering to the sophisticated taste buds of tea enthusiasts across the country, the distributor offers the best quality tea bags including the newly launched Ceylon Cinnamon tea bags. Every tea product manufactured by the company can be trusted to be of premium quality. Enjoy your evenings with premium teas distributed by Yarra Valley Impex.

Pravinda Fernando
Web2d
email us here

You just read:

New Cinnamon Tea Brand in Australia

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.