THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MAY 18, 2022

Suspensions (13 bills)

Complete Consideration of S. 2938 – To designate the United States Courthouse and Federal Building located at 111 North Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the “Joseph Woodrow Hatchett United States Courthouse and Federal Building”, and for other purposes (Sen. Rubio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

H.R. 350 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 (Rep. Schneider – Judiciary)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

H.R. 7790 – Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.