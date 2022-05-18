THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MAY 18, 2022
Suspensions (13 bills)
- H.R. 5738 – Lactation Spaces for Veteran Moms Act, as amended (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7335 – MST Claims Coordination Act (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 6961 – Dignity for MST Survivors Act, as amended (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 6064 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to seek to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine for a review of examinations, furnished by the Secretary, to individuals who submit claims to the Secretary for compensation under chapter 11 of title 38, United States Code, for mental and physical conditions linked to military sexual trauma (Rep. Nehls – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2724 – VA Peer Support Enhancement for MST Survivors Act, as amended (Rep. Delgado – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 4089 – Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program Restoration and Recovery Act of 2022 (Sen. Durbin – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 2533 – Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans Act (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 2102 – Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act (Sen. Boozman – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 6052 – Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General Training Act of 2021 (Rep. Underwood – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 6943 – Public Safety Officer Support Act, as amended (Rep. Trone – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2992 – TBI/PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act, as amended (Rep. Pascrell – Judiciary)
- H.Res. 125 – Condemning rising antisemitism (Rep. Wasserman Schultz – Judiciary)
- H.R. 7791 – Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022 (Rep. Hayes – Education and Labor)
Complete Consideration of S. 2938 – To designate the United States Courthouse and Federal Building located at 111 North Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the “Joseph Woodrow Hatchett United States Courthouse and Federal Building”, and for other purposes (Sen. Rubio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 350 – Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 (Rep. Schneider – Judiciary)
The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.
H.R. 7790 – Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)
The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.