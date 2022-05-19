Modern Acupuncture® Awards Regional Development in Indiana and Announces New Franchise Opportunity for Entrepreneurs
As part of the rapidly-growing alternative medicine industry, Modern Acupuncture will bring the ancient technique of acupuncture to those living in Indiana.INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Acupuncture®, the first franchise to make the natural health and beauty benefits of acupuncture available to people in an accessible and affordable way. As the largest provider of acupuncture in the U.S., this medicine will expand into locations throughout Indiana.
Modern Acupuncture® was established to lead a movement of propelling acupuncture into the 21st Century. With a mission to make lives better, the company is revolutionizing healthcare with a natural and evidence-based solution to the pain and stress of the modern lifestyle.
The company is on pace to provide over 1 million treatments by the summer of 2022. Modern Acupuncture® extends into the Indiana market to offer affordable acupuncture in first-class, high traffic retail shopping centers for accessibility to a dense population of people in need of alternative and complimentary health options. There are now license opportunities available in 15 Indiana territories to treat patients in all walks of life with an ancient medicine, made modern.
Partners in business and life, Tammy and Jeffrey Wyckoff, make for the complete Modern Acupuncture® Indiana Regional Developer duo. Tammy has her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Masters degree in Healthcare Administration and naturally balancing her experience in healthcare, Jeffrey brings years of financial expertise and risk assessment.
“I had the desire to serve my community in a different way outside of my background in traditional medicine. As a native to Indiana, my roots run deep here, and I couldn’t be more excited to help bring acupuncture to communities across this beautiful state,” stated Tammy.
Tammy and Jeffrey embrace the Modern Acupuncture® model and philosophy. They are equipped to bring alternative options of wellness that will make a positive impact in communities across Indiana.
“With my experience in the banking industry, I have a passion to assist others in controlling their own financial destiny and independence while living a life that they love,” said Jeffrey.
Modern Acupuncture® provides an enhanced acupuncture experience where unlike traditional acupuncture treatments, it does not require the removal of clothing to access full-body health and takes only 30 minutes. Acupuncture utilizes tiny needles to access precise points on the body to help alleviate pain, reduce stress, promote relaxation, restore balance, improve overall well-being, and support skin health.
The spa-like setting with multiple zero-gravity chairs, creates a relaxing escape in the Zen Lounge. The open-style clinic also makes this the ideal safe space for individuals, couples and groups to spend self-care time together, positively impacting their health.
Modern Acupuncture® has collaborated with well-known health and wellness brands, organizations, non-profits and other health-conscious businesses. Acupuncture services are often extended to military, first responders, other community heroes, and many groups looking to improve their life.
Acupuncture is administered by acupuncturists who are licensed professionals with masters or doctorates of Chinese Medicine. On average in the U.S., it takes more than 2,000 hours to be eligible to earn an acupuncture license. Modern Acupuncture® is a proud partner of the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM®) and provides ongoing training by their clinical team in collaboration with Robert Doane, EAMP, L.AC., DIPL., C.H., co-founder at Modern Acupuncture® and world-renowned acupuncturist.
About Modern Acupuncture®
Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Modern Acupuncture® founded in 2016, is revitalizing the ancient practice of acupuncture for the modern individual, by making all-natural health and beauty benefits available to the public in Zen-inspired clinics across the country. The World Health Organization states that acupuncture is one of the fastest growing health care segments in the world. There are nearly 40 clinics in the U.S. and counting.
Modern Acupuncture® offers developer and franchisee opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. ACU Development, INC is the franchisor of Modern Acupuncture® franchise locations and an operator in some states. In California, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Washington, ACU Development, INC and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional acupuncture practices.
For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit our franchise website or call 480-999-5505, ext.1. If you know you would like to proceed with a franchising opportunity, full out the general inquiry form online.
