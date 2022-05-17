Closure of the westbound and eastbound onramps from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the H-1 Freeway beginning May 21

Main, News Posted on May 17, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, notifies Oahu motorists of nightly full closures of the westbound and eastbound onramps from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL Airport) to the H-1 Freeway, beginning Saturday, May 21, for the installation of penetrating sealer, high friction surface treatment, and permanent striping. Work will be scheduled over the next 2-3 weeks, weather permitting. Dates and times of closures are as follows:

Monday nights – Friday mornings Ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Friday nights – Sunday morning Ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday nights Work is tentatively scheduled from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to Paiea Street, and to Nimitz Highway, where they may access the H-1 Freeway.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all signage posted through the area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closure. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

###