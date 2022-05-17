Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the United States Surpassing One Million Coronavirus Deaths

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the United States surpassed one million coronavirus deaths:

“One million Americans have now lost their lives to COVID-19, an almost unimaginable figure.  Each of these million had a family, a community, a life of worth, and the potential to keep contributing to the lives and wellbeing of others.  The families they left behind continue to face grief and absence.  Many were unable to say goodbye in person because of lockdowns and measures meant to keep others safe from this deadly virus.  As we mark this somber moment, I will be thinking of all those who have suffered loss these past two years in this pandemic in every community in America.    “I will also be reflecting on the question of how many of these deaths could have been prevented had there not been a concerted campaign of misinformation or a politicization of necessary public-health measures.  As we enter a new phase in the fight against COVID-19, we need to take steps to ensure that we do not make the same mistake again.  It would be irresponsible to allow politics to get in the way of ensuring that we have all the tests, medication, and vaccines needed in the event of a new wave or variant.  In order to do so and to protect those in our communities who are vulnerable, we must take up and pass emergency funding to ensure that tests, vaccines, and life-saving treatments are available to those who need them.  The House has passed this crucial funding requested by the Biden Administration and I hope that Republicans in the Senate will stop playing politics with American lives and work with Senate Democrats to send this bill to the President.  This pandemic is not over, as today’s sad milestone attests, and Congress must do its job to protect and save lives as COVID-19 continues to pose a danger to public health.” 

