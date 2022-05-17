Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022

“Today, I was proud to support legislation to reauthorize the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which is one of the central pillars of our nation’s commitment to ensuring that workers and their families can make it in America. I want to thank Chairman Bobby Scott and Chairwoman Frederica Wilson for their leadership and hard work on this bill, which reflects many of the ideas espoused by the Make It In America plan for jobs and opportunity that I’ve been leading since 2010 and to which many House Democrats have been contributing over the years. “When we last enacted WIOA in 2014, we did so on a bipartisan basis, with Ranking Member Foxx leading that effort on the Republican side. It is disappointing that, this time around, Republicans are unwilling to work with Democrats to strengthen and build on that success. Together, we recognized in 2014 that our country needed to do better than the system we had under the Workforce Investment Act and the myriad programs that preceded it. We understood that, in a fast-changing global economy, American workers had to have access to the tools and training necessary to adapt, add skills to their resumés, and compete for the best jobs that bring opportunity and economic advancement. The original WIOA accomplished that to a great extent, but it expired in 2020. We must now reauthorize it and strengthen the WIOA programs so even more Americans can access these resources and opportunities as they seek to get ahead. “The funding this bill authorizes would be a down payment on America’s continued job growth, which has been unprecedented since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, with the creation of more than 8.3 million new jobs – and the launch of more than 5.4 million new small businesses. It is broadly recognized that closing the skills gap and expanding our trained and skilled workforce will help us fight inflation by strengthening our base of workers to make the most in-demand products right here in America and reduce our reliance on imports. If the Senate shares our seriousness about bringing costs down for Americans while helping our workers and their families get ahead, it will join the House in reauthorizing WIOA without delay.”