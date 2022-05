COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette will hold a bill signing ceremony for the election integrity bill, tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18 at 2:00 PM.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette

WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, 2nd floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-