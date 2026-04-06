Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 6, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 6, 2026, include the following:

Monday, April 6 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the I-95 over Lake Marion Bridge Replacement Groundbreaking Ceremony hosted by the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, Santee Cooper Country Club Overlook, 630 Santee Drive, Santee, S.C.

Tuesday, April 7 at 2:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Children's Charities of the Midlands press conference, South Carolina Statehouse, second floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 64th South Carolina Prayer Breakfast, Columbia Convention Center, Upstairs Ballroom, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

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Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: March 30, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 30, 2026, included:

Monday, March 30

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 2026 Environmental Council of the States Spring Meeting: Environment-Economy Nexus, JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, 500 W River St., Savannah, GA.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, March 31

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw the State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:45 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

12:00 PM: Call with Brandon Beach, Treasurer of the United States.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Governor’s Annual Month of the Military Child Proclamation event, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

4:00 PM: Constituent event.

Wednesday, April 1

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster met with German Minister President of Bavaria Dr. Markus Söder and presented him with the Honorary Sandlapper Award, Governor’s Office, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Santee Cooper Advisory Board virtual meeting.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Thursday, April 2

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the funeral service for The Reverend John Emory Holler, Jr., Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, S.C.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Association of South Carolina Mayors Reception, Columbia, S.C.

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