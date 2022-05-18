‘What Dewey Do?’ – one of most popular financial planning podcasts in America – continues in 2022 Welcomes Tom Celani

Dewey Steffen CEO Great Lakes Wealth and Tom Celani What Dewey Do Podcast Dewey Steffen CEO Great Lakes Wealth and Tom Celani What Dewey Do Podcast taping

Building a personal empire on beer, gaming, fast bikes, and fine wine with Family Values

We discussed all things “C” for Celani- Casinos, Cannabis, Cash, Charities, and Cabernet, and when time allowed we snuck some surprises in there too.” — Dewey Steffen, CEO of Great Lakes Wealth

Tom Celani fell in love with wines, first as a drinker and a collector and finally acquiring a Tuscan-style estate with seventeen acres of grapes and one-hundred-twenty olive trees in the foothills of the Vaca Mountain range in Napa Valley. As the proprietor of the Celani Family Vineyards he has chosen to bottle wine without costs becoming a consideration, to him wine is about quality and not quantity. “What a special treat to sit down with Tom on “What Dewey Do?’’ said Dewey Steffen, CEO of Great Lakes Wealth. "We discussed all things “C” for Celani- Casinos, Cannabis, Cash, Charities, and Cabernet, and when time allowed we snuck some surprises in there too.”

Tom Celani was born in Detroit, Michigan. The son of an Italian immigrant, Tom learned the value of hard-work at a young age when he worked long hours with his father at the family beer distributorship in downtown Detroit. At the age of 26, Tom became the President of Action Distributing Company when his father unexpectedly passed away. Tom put the lessons of his youth to good use and grew Action Distributing Company to one of the largest Miller distributors in the country, selling more than 5,000,000 cases annually. In 1988, Tom founded Sodak Gaming, Inc., growing it from a small company distributing gaming devices to casinos in South Dakota into a company with $150 million dollars in annual sales. Beginning in 1995, Tom developed, financed and managed the Little River Casino Resort for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. In 1996, Tom funded and ran the state-wide voter referendum which led to casino gaming in Detroit. Tom was then selected as one of the three companies to receive a casino license, and he partnered with Mandalay Resort Group to build Motor City Casino, which opened to the public in December of 1999. At that point in time, Tom formed Luna Entertainment.

In addition to his business activities, Tom is highly active in the philanthropic community in Michigan. Most notably, Tom and his wife Vicki were awarded the 2011 Charitable Foundation of the Year award for Michigan. Additional information about Tom and Vicki’s philanthropic involvement can be found on the Philanthropy section of the Luna website.

The Celani family history can be found on the label of Ardore wine. “The word ‘Ardore’ is inscribed on our wedding bands. That’s where we came up with the name,” Tom Celani said. The label is inspired by a cigar band to reflect his love of cigars. The Indian head coins commemorate being a pioneer of Indian gaming. “I’m a big Ferrari guy,” said Celani, who owns a Ferrari Enzo, “that’s why the prancing horses. “The 12 diamonds represent my dad and I being the best in the country 12 times for Philip Morris. It’s my way of living up to his legacy of trying to be the best you can be.

The CEO/CIO of Great Lakes Wealth, Dewey D. Steffen, has teamed up with WWJ midday news anchor, Brooke Allen, to create a podcast that covers all things timely and timeless in the financial world. Every other Wednesday, Dewey and Brooke discuss a hot topic in finance or talk with leaders in the community in a podcast that strives to both educate and entertain.

“What Dewey Do?,” which was named one of the 2021 Most Popular Financial Planning Podcasts in America by Yahoo! Finance, covers all things timely and timeless in the financial world. In less than two years, Great Lakes Wealth has released over 60 episodes with more than 17,000 downloads. New episodes are available on Apple, Spotify, PodBean, or your favorite streaming platform! Please like, follow, subscribe, download, and rate! You can also watch full episodes on our YouTube. Visit What Dewey Do?'s website.

Great Lakes Wealth, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is known for combining Wall Street solutions with Main Street values to bring common-sense investing to clients around the globe. Since opening their doors on July 1, 2016, they have offered goal-based financial planning, strived for best-in-class asset management solutions, and provided concierge-style client service.

For more information, visit www.greatlakeswealth.us.