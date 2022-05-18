DirectTrust Honored with Two 2022 Medigy HITMC Awards
Marketer of the Year awarded to Director of Communications Kathryn Ayers Wickenhauser; Video of the Year given to “Let’s Talk About Fax”
We are thrilled to have our very own Kathryn Ayers Wickenhauser awarded Marketer of the Year for her outstanding efforts in invigorating our brand and expanding our community-building efforts.”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectTrust today announced it is the recipient of the 2022 Medigy HITMC Awards for Marketer of the Year and Video of the Year. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.
In the category of Association/Non-Profit, DirectTrust Director of Communications Kathryn Ayers Wickenhauser was awarded Marketer of the Year. The Marketer of the Year award “recognizes the outstanding work and achievement of a marketing, PR or communications professional in the past year. This person has demonstrated outstanding leadership, resourcefulness, creativity and teamwork over the past year.”
In the same category, DirectTrust’s “Let’s Talk About Fax” was awarded Video of the Year, which is provided to “the best promotional/marketing video this past year based on creativity, visual appeal, clarity of message and production quality.” Jared Johnson from the Healthcare Rap Podcast wrote and performed the music, and Spire Communications assisted with the storyboard and visuals.
“We are thrilled to have our very own Kathryn Ayers Wickenhauser awarded Marketer of the Year for her outstanding efforts in invigorating our brand and expanding our community-building efforts,” stated Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO. “We are also delighted that our ‘Let’s Talk About Fax’ video was named Video of the Year. We are grateful to Jared Johnson of the Healthcare Rap Podcast and Spire Communications for their assistance in creating this humorous rap-inspired take on our industry’s need to move beyond fax to achieve optimal interoperability.”
Each year, the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) honors individuals, teams, and organizations for creative excellence, breakthrough concepts, flawless execution, and outstanding leadership in healthcare marketing, PR and communications. A full list of 2022 Medigy HITMC Award winners and honorees may be found at https://www.hitmc.com/2022-medigy-hitmc-awards/. Additional information about the HITMC awards are available at www.hitmc.com/awards.
“DirectTrust is a stellar example of what the Medigy HITMC Awards are all about,” said Colin Hung, Community Manager for HITMC. “Both the efforts of Kathryn Ayers Wickenhauser and the association’s ‘Let’s Talk About Fax’ video demonstrate what creative and dedicated people can do when they lean into their work and passions. As we navigate these challenging times in healthcare, we need more of this resourcefulness and ingenuity to inspire others.”
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the healthcare and technology communities, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, consumers/patients, and health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing PKI mechanisms for trusted, secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within its trust community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.
