ACJI To Hold Its First Implementation Leadership Alumni Summit At APPA Training Institute
Probation and Parole Professionals Are Invited to Attend at No CostCHICAGO, IL, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Community and Justice Innovation (ACJI) will host an Implementation Leadership Alumni Summit at the American Probation and Parole Association’s (APPA) 47th Annual Training Institute on Sunday, August 28th in Chicago. Summit attendees will learn what is new in Implementation Science and connect with like-minded leaders from across the US and around the globe.
The ACJI Alumni Summit will take place at the Hilton Downtown Chicago from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on the first day of the APPA Training Institute. ACJI Implementation Leadership Academy alumni are invited to attend for the full day whether they are registered for the APPA Training Institute or not. Registered APPA Training Institute attendees are invited to the afternoon session from 1:00 to 3:00 pm whether they are ACJI alumni or not. There is no cost to attend.
“Since 2018, ACJI has trained hundreds of justice professionals in Implementation Science through our online Academy, and we have long thought about how powerful it could be to get our alumni in the same room to share success stories and learn about new developments in implementation science,” says Dr. Alexandra Walker, ACJI’s Director of Community Relations & Strategy. “We are so grateful to the APPA for allowing us this opportunity to hold our first Summit in coordination with their annual Institute.”
ACJI Summit attendees will
●Receive new tools and strategies to deploy the 10 Essential Principles of Implementation Leadership.
●Gain insight about how to apply the 5 Dynamics of Effective Implementation to change initiatives.
●Reconnect with Implementation Leaders and Academy Alumni from around the world.
●Share their own real-world Implementation Leadership experiences and learn from others.
To learn more about the APPA training institute, visit https://www.appa-net.org/institutes/2022-Chicago/index.html. To RSVP for the free Implementation Leadership Alumni Summit on August 28th, visit https://acji.org/summit-registration/.
About The Alliance for Community and Justice Innovation (ACJI)
The Alliance for Community and Justice Innovation (ACJI) elevates community and justice change leaders by developing implementation strategies that drive meaningful results for people. ACJI’s approach is intentional, growth-minded, appreciative, and authentic. The ACJI staff provides supportive services to justice agencies and community reentry programs that help navigate the challenges of implementing new and transformational practices, so organizations see the results they are aiming for. Learn more about the Denver-based organization at https://acji.org/.
About The American Probation and Parole Association (APPA)
The American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) serves as the voice of the community corrections industry. APPA’s work is supported by thousands of members throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as other countries actively involved in strengthening community corrections work. APPA has members at all levels of government and the private sector, including community corrections professionals, service providers, libraries and educators, research students, volunteers, concerned citizens, corporations, public policy advocates, and others with an interest in criminal and juvenile justice. Learn more at https://www.appa-net.org/eweb/.
