Heath Consultants Adds SEMTECH HI-FLOW 2 Leak Quantification Instrument to Product Line
With new offering, Heath continues its commitment to promoting methane emission reductionsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heath Consultants, a leading provider of emissions testing and monitoring solutions, today announced the addition of the SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 leak quantification instrument from Sensors, Inc. to its product line. The HI-FLOW 2 makes it feasible for gas companies to acquire the technology and necessary skills to screen and quantify methane emissions to comply with federal regulations, manage lost and unaccounted for gas, and improve safety.
The HI-FLOW 2 fugitive methane leak detector is a state-of-the-art device that accurately quantifies leaks in the 0.001 to 25 CFM range with better than 5 percent accuracy. This handheld unit uses Tunable Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS) to accurately measure fugitive methane, allowing it to span a dynamic range of 4 to 5 orders of magnitude without any cross-interference from other gases present in the captured leak.
Coupled with an accurate measurement of the extracted flow (methane leak and ambient air), the volume- and mass-based leak rate of the fugitive methane can be determined with high accuracy over a wide range (for example, 0.001 to 25 CFM). This makes it an essential tool for any LDAR program.
“We are excited to enter this new market with a significant player, Heath Consultants Incorporated, to bring our SEMTECH HI-FLOW 2 to the oil and gas industry,” stated Joe Morrill, CEO and President of Sensors, Inc. “Heath’s history and experience in leak detection applications, together with its reputation for quality products and support, are unmatched in this industry. We believe it is the perfect marriage of Sensors’ product and Heath distribution channels and look forward to a long and mutually prosperous partnership.”
Heath Consultants Incorporated is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1933 by Milton Heath Sr., who started out providing line clearing services to New England utilities. Heath partners with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations to provide state-of-the-art products and services to various utility markets, including products specifically designed to detect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and services for environmental safety. Heath is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
Sensors, Inc. has over 50 years of experience in the design, development and manufacture of gas analysis and flow measurement technologies for a wide variety of demanding applications. Today, Sensors is a noted leader in the supply of gas analysis instrumentation and a leading manufacturer of innovative exhaust analysis solutions for the automotive market worldwide. The company's emissions measurement solutions are used by government regulatory agencies and universities, as well as engine and vehicle manufacturers in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company has recently expanded its offerings to include the SEMTECH HI-FLOW 2 for the quantification of methane leaks in natural gas delivery systems. The company brought to bear its deep knowledge and experience of gas and flow sensing technologies to provide a solution capable of collecting supportable field data on methane leaks in a variety of applications.
