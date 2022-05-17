A Day at the Zoo
Karen Moore takes the readers to a thrilling adventure at the zoo.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The zoo is probably the best place for a school field trip that caters to any age. Endless wonders with fascinating creatures that keep any individual’s attention to the heart. Animals that come in herds, flocks, or any type of group are a sight to see. From various birds to reptilian beasts, the zoo is the place to be.
"The Zookeeper" is the book version of a modern-day school field trip to the zoo. The book cover portrays a beautiful Peacock which is a creature that commonly attracts visitors and keeps them mesmerized with its beautiful and elegant feathers. This book definitely attracts anyone of all ages and does not fail to entertain while it educates at the same time. Karen Moore engages with readers in an educational and creative way that keeps children interested in the fantastic creatures of the world. The book consists of pictures with bursts of colors and fun facts that the youngsters will remember by heart. "The Zookeeper" is a must-have for the household that will surely be passed on from generation to generation.
Karen Emmons Moore is a children’s book author. The Zookeeper is the second of Moore’s published writing and has received numerous positive feedbacks from teachers, families, and other critics as well. Moore aims to continue writing books that are geared to educate children in a creative and positive way.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
