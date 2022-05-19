Marinalife Announces New Leadership Team: Bringing Expertise & Enhanced Technologies to Elevate Boater Experience
Marinalife, Inc., a leading technology company focused on the boating and marina industry, announced today a new management team that will support CEO, Leroux.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marinalife, Inc., a leading technology company in the boating and marina industry, just announced a new management team to help CEO Jen Leroux execute the mission of providing the boating community with the tools and resources to fully embrace life on the water. Mrs. Leroux, appointed as CEO in July 2021, is at the helm for creating innovative technology solutions and delivering a fully integrated experience to connect boaters and marinas.
“Jen has been a trailblazer all her life,” says Theresa Sexton, partner at Claritas Capital and Marinalife board member. “She has always been a dynamic thinker who leads by example. I have no doubt that she, together with the new management team, will build an innovative company that will enhance the boating industry.”
Jen has recruited a leadership team with a proven track record of growing and scaling companies and a shared passion for the boating lifestyle. Marinalife is excited to announce the following individuals have joined its crew:
Rhen Bovi, Chief Technical Officer, is the former CTO at TAKL, a gig economy app that connects homeowners and service providers. Rhen is an executive technologist with a background in platform development and start-up growth. At Marinalife, Rhen will execute the company’s technical vision, architecture and product roadmap and lead the engineering team.
Jamie Bernier, Vice President of Marketing, has more than 19 years of marketing experience for Fortune 500 companies, previously as the head of global brand and marketing at Sandler Training, where she was a two-time innovation winner. Jamie will oversee Marinalife’s brand strategy, fuel the next stage of the company’s growth and increase customer engagement.
Emmy Johnson, Vice President of Sales, has over 10 years of experience in building high-performing sales teams, most notably establishing the global sales function at Baltimore-based cybersecurity firm, ZeroFox. Emmy was recognized by Sendoso as one of “36 Female Sales Leaders You Should Know About” and nominated by #GirlsClub for Mentor of the Year in 2020. Emmy will lead the sales team, build collaborative relationships with customers and accelerate the growth of product offerings.
“I am thrilled to welcome three executives with such deep experience in technology and innovation to Marinalife,” said Jen Leroux, CEO. Rhen, Jamie and Emmy all bring valuable skills and insights in building high-growth technology companies, and I look forward to working with them as we continue our journey to connect boaters and empower marinas.”
About Us
Founded by lifelong boaters, Marinalife delivers tools and resources to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water. Marinalife joined with Snag-A-Slip in 2017 and together, we create tech-enabled solutions, allowing boaters and marinas to easily connect and transact. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, our crew is passionate about two things: boating and delivering exceptional service to our customers.
Izabella Dickson
Marinalife, Inc.
+1 443-262-6975
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other