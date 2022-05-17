Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,592 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Man Charged with Financially Exploiting Five Vulnerable Adults

The Attorney General’s Office announced that Mark Lacomb, 39, of Rutland, Vermont, was arraigned on May 16, 2022, on six felony charges of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one felony charge of Uttering a Forged or Counterfeit Instrument. The charges brought against Mr. Lacomb are the result of an investigation conducted by the office’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit.

The State of Vermont has charged Mr. Lacomb with exploiting over $13,000 from five individuals over the course of approximately a year. Mr. Lacomb was employed as a case manager supporting vulnerable adults at a residential program under Choices for Care, a Medicaid-funded program that pays for care and support for older Vermonters and people with physical disabilities. Mr. Lacomb also worked as a Licensed Nursing Assistant in a nursing home.

Mr. Lacomb pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division. The Court, Judge David Fenster presiding, released Mr. Lacomb on conditions, which include a prohibition on providing care or working with any vulnerable adults.

Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult carries a maximum penalty of not more than ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of not more than $10,000.00. Uttering a Forged or Counterfeit Instrument carries a maximum penalty of up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of not more than $1,000.

The Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,057,724 for Federal fiscal year FY 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $352,575 for FY 2022, is funded by the State of Vermont.

 

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: May 17, 2022

You just read:

Rutland Man Charged with Financially Exploiting Five Vulnerable Adults

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.