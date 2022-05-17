Regan Arts Announces Launch of Nineteen: 19 Insights Learned from a 19-Year-Old with Cancer

Nineteen: 19 Insights Learned from a 19-Year-Old with Cancer

Adam Robarts’ Debut Book Inspires a Remarkably Uplifting Approach to Living While Facing Life’s Most Grueling Challenges

What can we learn from a young life beautifully lived, especially when that life is put to the ultimate test? What truths are meant to flourish long after any one individual stops walking this earth?” — Adam J.T. Robarts

What can we learn from a young life beautifully lived, especially when that life is put to the ultimate test? With the timely release of his debut book Nineteen, author Adam Robarts shares profound and inspiring universal lessons he gained as he watched his teenage son, in both awe and wonder, face his physical demise from cancer with grace, love and gratitude.

In July 2019, Robarts’ son, Haydn, began experiencing headaches, blurred vision, and nausea. He was sent for a precautionary MRI, which revealed a 4 cm-diameter tumor at the base of his brain. This tremendous shock kickstarted a remarkable journey into uncharted territory with no other options but to face forward and move one step at a time. After two brain surgeries, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, a clinical trial, and some periods of progress, Haydn passed away a week before his 20th birthday.

While the ordeal was awful, Nineteen describes the journey as anything but, calling it uplifting, nourishing, rewarding and even joyous. The book brings readers along Haydn’s path with a beautifully potent blend of intimate family moments, reflections, universal truths and essential learnings that unify science, religion and the need for faith in both.

“It took a Himalayan effort, and Haydn gave the climb everything he had with the hope that conquering this disease would be akin to reaching a hard-earned summit,” Robarts recalls. “Haydn did indeed reach the summit, just not in the way anyone imagined.”

Robarts embarks on a UK, US and Canada tour in late summer of this year, where he will visit numerous schools, universities, hospitals and non-profit organizations to share Haydn’s story in an effort to share these thought-provoking and reassuring lessons. A portion of proceeds of Nineteen will go to Teenage Cancer Trust, an organization dedicated to supporting young people aged 13-24 with specialized nursing care and support.

Praise for Nineteen

“A book so heart-nourishing and mind-expanding that its words transcend the pages, flow into our hearts, and blossom with a renewed energy to live - truly and fully - with love, joy and purpose. Haydn was wise beyond his years and Nineteen will transform your life.” Justin Baldoni – Filmmaker, Social Activist, Author of Amazon Editors’ pick (2021), 'Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity'

“This deeply thoughtful tribute by a mourning father teaches us that with profound faith, the astonishing light of the soul will show us the way, even in the darkness of an inevitable and inconsolable loss.” Payam Akhavan – Human Rights Lawyer & former UN Prosecutor at The Hague;

Author of the bestseller 'In Search of a Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey'

“Haydn’s example is pure inspiration.” Rainn Wilson – Actor, Producer, Author of New York Times Bestseller, 'SoulPancake: Chew on Life’s Big Questions'

Adam Robarts

Born in London and raised in Uganda and Kenya, Adam returned to the UK to study architecture at Cambridge University. Adam and his wife, Karyn, went on to establish an award-winning design firm in China. They have four children who were all born and raised in Beijing. Nineteen is Adam’s first book and shares the beautiful and poignant lessons learned on the family’s journey with Haydn.

Karen Malmqvist

A recognized journalist, photographer and public speaker, Karen leads her own communications firm. As a public relations and strategic development expert, she has written for and advised leaders of nations as well as Fortune 500 companies around the world. She is the co-founder of the non-profit live it up!, an adventure-based leadership program that seeks to empower women.

Lou Aronica

Lou is the author of national bestselling novels The Forever Year, Blue, The Journey Home, and Away. He is the President and Publisher of the independent publishing house The Story Plant, and a past president of Novelists Inc.

Regan Arts

Regan Arts is a creator and producer of content across all media platforms. Led by veteran publisher, talk show host, and producer, CEO Judith Regan, Regan has launched the careers of hundreds of authors and published a wide range of best-selling and award-winning books. Authors include Wally Lamb, Francis Ford Coppola, Dwayne Johnson, Jess Walter, Gregory Maguire, Walter Kirn, and Neil T.J. English.