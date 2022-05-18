Z Family Law Brings on John Weaver to Launch New Appellate Division
Z Family Law, LLC, a leading family law firm in Rockville, MD, recently announced the launch of the firm’s appellate division.
Appeals are a complicated and nuanced area of law. Many attorneys maintain busy trial practices and may not have the time and/or the expertise to undertake appellate work.
— Christy Zlatkus
Z Family Law, LLC, a leading family law firm in Rockville, MD focused on providing clients with compassionate counsel through life’s unexpected challenges, recently announced the launch of the firm’s appellate division. In January, the firm welcomed award-winning appellate advocate John S. Weaver, Esquire, who has over forty years of experience in the legal field, including six years as a full-time Family Magistrate in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. Weaver’s appellate legacy includes six published family law opinions. Weaver joins Z Family Law founding attorney Christy A. Zlatkus, Esquire, and Inna Loring, Esquire, both talented written and oral advocates with over two decades of experience between them, in forming the Z Family Law Appellate Division.
As a self-described “family law nerd,” Zlatkus is personally passionate about appellate advocacy as an opportunity to shape public policy as families evolve. “Appeals are a complicated and nuanced area of law,” says Zlatkus. “Many attorneys within Montgomery County and elsewhere in Maryland and the District of Columbia maintain busy trial practices and may not have the time and/or the expertise to undertake appellate work.” With the addition of Weaver, Z Family Law is well-positioned to assist individuals and fellow attorneys through the appeals process.
For his part, Weaver is eager to serve more clients as one of a team of attorneys, and to help guide other lawyers who can benefit from his knowledge and tenure. “I am particularly excited to bring my extensive experience handling family law appeals to the firm, and to assist in shaping the appellate division from the ground floor up. After many years owning my own firm, I was ready to join a larger team with the ability to serve more clients and the opportunity to mentor the next generation of appellate advocates.”
Z Family Law’s Appellate Division will provide a variety of services for individuals and attorneys. For litigants who believe a legal or factual error was made in their family law case, the firm will handle full scope representation. The firm will also offer co-counseling, ghostwriting, and consulting services for fellow family law attorneys who may not have the time or resources to devote to handling a family law appeal from beginning to end, but want to remain connected to their client and their case.
About Z Family Law
Founded in November 2018, Z Family Law, LLC is a woman-owned law firm that handles a broad spectrum of family law matters including separation agreements, divorce litigation, divorce mediation, child custody and child support cases, child representation, parenting coordination, protective and peace orders, domestic violence representation, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and family law appeals for a variety of individuals, business owners, and fellow attorneys. Z Family Law proudly serves many areas of Maryland with a focus on Montgomery and Frederick Counties, as well as the District of Columbia. For more information about Z Family Law, visit www.zfamilylaw.com. For more information about our Appellate Division, visit www.zflappeals.com.
