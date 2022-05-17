World Turtle Day® International Shellebration is May 23

Get Merch on World Turtle Day! Have you seen my toothbrush?

Here Are Ways You Can Join the Shellebration!

Follow @WorldTurtleDay® on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to find tips for fun things to do and have the opportunity to score cool turtle items during giveaways!” — Susan Tellem, Founder, World Turtle Day®

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Tortoise Rescue (ATR), a nonprofit organization established in 1990 for the protection of all species of turtles and tortoises, is “shellebrating” its 22nd international World Turtle Day® on May 23. ATR created and launched WorldTurtleDay.org to increase respect for and knowledge about one of the world’s oldest creatures. Now observed around the globe, turtle and tortoise lovers show their appreciation of the special day by taking “shellfies” and “shellebrating” with events and shares on social media. Millions of turtle lovers in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Borneo, India, Australia, Greece and many other countries worldwide now observe the day with thousands of educational events, parties, fundraisers and more.

Some of the highlights to help make World Turtle Day special include:

• Join the party at home or at work. ATR created a World Turtle Day Party Pack that can be accessed for free here http://bit.ly/1YwebJR.

• Authentic World Turtle Day® shirts and other items are available for sale only through https://www.worldturtleday.org/shop.

• New this year! Join as a Partner https://www.worldturtleday.org/partner]

• Join thousands of fans who are posting shellfies, videos, and photos in honor of World Turtle Day.

• Follow @WorldTurtleDay on Twitter. Every year, thousands of people help the day trend by tweeting #worldturtleday and their own photos to spread the good word about turtles.

• Subscribe to our YouTube for the latest turtle and tortoise videos and ideas at www.youtube.com/americantortrescue.

It has social media with a Facebook cover photo, postcard, badge and more!

• And download coloring pages here! https://14601f96-c355-4b54-a248-0b6fb8045559.usrfiles.com/ugd/14601f_8daf08bf49704309aa2bc8e4eda2ba3d.pdf

Follow @WorldTurtleDay on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to find tips for fun things to do and have the opportunity to score cool turtle items during giveaways. “Even though we can’t meet in person,” Tellem says, “We can show our love of these beautiful creatures by enjoying experiences together through social media.”

Media Contact: Susan Tellem, RN, BSN; info@tortoise.com

Note: Please feel free to use the logo. World Turtle Day® is trademarked – please use registered symbol.

World Turtle Day