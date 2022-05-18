Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Launch “I Stand for Peace” Campaign in Bay Area on June 9 and Address Mental Health

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressing the Delaware State Senate and Delaware House of Representatives as part of his 2022 US tour

Worldwide Movement Mobilizes Thousands Across United States to Bring World Peace and Make Mental Health a Priority

It is often found that people with a negative mindset are more active than those with a positive one. The time has come for the voice of peace to be heard loud and clear.” — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art of Living Foundation announced today that its Founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will launch the “I Stand for Peace” campaign in the Bay Area at the San Jose Civic on June 9, 2022, 7 p.m. This is part of a worldwide peace building movement that kicked off in the United Nations Headquarters at Geneva earlier this year and arrives in the San Francisco Bay area next month. The event will bring together nearly 3000 people in solidarity to take the message of peace to every corner of their local community.

The #IStandForPeace campaign aims to bring back the focus on human values of peace and harmony amidst a climate of mental health challenges, social isolation, and business uncertainty. In support of this campaign, the Bay Area chapter of the Foundation is hosting an evening of wisdom and meditation with Gurudev who is a leader in the space of wellness. Bay area residents can join this global movement at an evening of wisdom, meditation and collective action.

“It is often found that people with a negative mindset are more active than those with a positive one. The time has come for the voice of peace to be heard loud and clear and we should feel proud to take that action,” appealed Gurudev. “If each person makes an intention to stand up for peace and makes their mental health a priority, we can make world peace a reality.”

“We are deeply committed to raising awareness of mental well-being for individuals and communities by offering tools that empower them to reach their highest potential,” said Ryan Vega, Chief Operating Officer for Bay Area operations.

Experts have predicted “a tsunami of psychiatric illness” in the wake of quarantining and distancing. A CDC study found the percentage of the population reporting that they felt depressed has quadrupled.

Gurudev’s 2022 US tour began in Miami where he addressed a conference of physicians on the role of meditation for mental health and overall well-being. He continued to Boston where he shared his thoughts about de-stigmatizing mental health at Harvard University. This was followed by a dialogue with healthcare providers and administrators on prioritizing healthcare workforce well-being hosted by Children’s National Hospital and the National Geographic Society. He then spoke on the crisis of youth mental health with the U.S. Surgeon General at George Washington University. Before arriving in Delaware, Gurudev launched the ‘I Stand for Peace’ campaign in Washington, D.C. on May 6th. He also launched the initiative in Philadelphia on May 8th with a pledge for Philadelphia to be a “Peace City” and a roll out of programs to strengthen mental health, resilience and overall wellness indicators within our community. Both the events were attended by more than 2,000 people.

The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) and International Association for Human Values (IAHV) organizations founded by Gurudev have done substantial work in local communities across the country to remove stigma around mental health as well as create peace, reduce violence and build harmony in the society.

-IAHV has taught stress management and resilience skills to over 3000 healthcare professionals during the COVID pandemic through the Healing Breaths program

-Begun a resilience skills program for Congressional members and staff

-Worked with inner city communities and police departments to build mutual trust and create harmonious societies

-Helped thousands of veterans build resilience and overcome PTS through our program Project Welcome Home Troops

-Lowered recidivism in prisons by working with more than 80,000 inmates

-Reduced violence and promoted well-being amongst more than 120,000 students in 225 schools across 26 states

-Taught 127,000 students in 101 university campuses who reported improvement in depression, stress, mental health and social connectedness.

-In addition, Art of Living programs have trained thousands to take care of their mental health by adopting its powerful breathwork - SKY Breath Meditation.

About AOLF

Operating in 156 countries, AOLF is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization offering programs for stress reduction and building peace. It has touched over 450 million lives through numerous self-development programs.

About IAHV

IAHV offers programs to reduce stress and create well being to develop leaders so that human values can flourish in people and communities.