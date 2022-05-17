TempStars CEO James Younger Writes Column for RDH Magazine about Job Market for Dental Assistants and Hygienists
Entitled “Job market update: You're in high demand. Now what?” Dr. Younger goes on to provide context, insight, and advice to navigating (the) crazy job market.
I’m honored to have been selected to write for RDH Magazine, and share my perspective of the job market for dental assistants and hygienists. This is a critical time for these professionals.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James Younger, the CEO and Founder of TempStars, North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, has written his first column for RDH Magazine, the top magazine in the United States for dental hygiene professionals.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
Entitled “Job market update: You're in high demand. Now what?” Dr. Younger goes on to provide “context, insight, and advice to navigating (the) crazy job market” for dental assistants and hygienists.
“I’m honored to have been selected to write for RDH Magazine, and share my perspective (https://www.rdhmag.com/resources/contact/14270020/jaounger-dds) of the job market for dental assistants and hygienists,” said Dr. Younger. “This is a critical time for these professionals.”
Speaking directly to dental assistants and hygienists, he writes “you should feel empowered that you’re in demand, and you don’t have to tolerate a toxic and unprofessional work environment…Self-reflect and consider the whole picture when thinking about your work life…..But don’t take unfair advantage of the situation because it won’t set you up for success and will contribute to problems for you and our profession in the long term.”
Dr Younger has also been a frequent contributor to Oral Health Magazine in Canada.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 5,500 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other