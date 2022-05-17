Submit Release
PSD announces 05-23-22 meeting of NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee.

Montpelier, VT – The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee (FNWPC) of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its third meeting of 2022 on Monday, May 23, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM.  This meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference.  However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend this meeting in-person:

First Floor

118 Elliot Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Limited parking is available behind the building.  Additional parking is available at the Brattleboro Transportation Center Parking Garage located one block east of the meeting site.  Facemasks are encouraged for all meeting attendees.  Social distancing will be enforced. 

Further information regarding the Committee’s activities to date is available online at the Committee’s webpage:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vt-ndcap-federal-nuclear-waste-policy

For further information regarding this meeting please see the full press release

 

 

