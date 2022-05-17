Rhode Island Department of Education Awards $2.9M to 21st Century Community Learning Centers

PROVIDENCE, RI — The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) announced today that nine grantee organizations will be awarded a total of $2,920,000 in federal grant awards to provide high-quality after-school and summer programs for students. The organizations are eligible to receive these funds annually for the next five years through the US Department of Education’s Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, contingent on continued funding. Combined with the organizations which were awarded funding through the same program in 2019, RIDE will distribute just under $6,000,000 annually in funding to 18 different grantees serving 48 schools across the state.

“It is critical that we step up to support our young people, their families, and communities across the state to accelerate learning as we rebound from COVID-19,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Reports have shown that the pandemic has caused significant learning challenges for our students, and we must offer opportunities to help learners build upon the strong foundation they receive in the classroom. Rhode Island is grateful for this crucial funding and I look forward to the progress to come.”

“With national studies projecting that academic recovery from the pandemic will take 3 to 5 years across the state, it’s clear that the future of education in Rhode Island is extended learning opportunities,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “RIDE is deeply grateful to our community and district partners for all of the work they do in service of uplifting students, and we are glad that we can connect them with the resources to continue their efforts. These funds will help our communities thrive and our students achieve their full potential.”

Programs in the 21st Century Community Learning Centers initiative offer academic support, enrichment, and family-engagement services, and grants are awarded through a partnership between a local education agency and a community-based organization. Following the recommendation of our LEAP Task Force, RIDE made specific efforts to select organizations that are working to serve marginalized students, including multilingual learners and differently-abled students. The nine organizations funded through this round of grants and the schools they serve are: