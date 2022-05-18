Trigital Distributes Ericom ZTEdge Web Isolation to Support Film, VFX and Content Creators’ MPA TPN Initiatives
Isolated Web Browsing Secures Internet and Email Access to Protect Creative Content from Exposure, Boost Productivity, and Prevent CyberattacksLONDON, ENGLAND , May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trigital Infográfica, a supplier of technology solutions for audio/visual production environments, and Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, announce that they have entered into a partnership to offer ZTEdge Web Isolation to support Trigital Infográfica film industry clients’ Trusted Partner Network (TPN) initiatives to comply with Motion Picture Association (MPA) Content Security Best Practices Common Guidelines.
The MPA recommends use of Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) as a security best practice to enable both internal and third-party users to safely use email and browse the web from production devices, while fully protecting valuable intellectual property (IP) and pre-release content from exposure. Earlier editions of the guidelines had barred all internet and email access on production devices, making tasks such as obtaining reference materials slow, cumbersome and frustrating.
While some technology-savvy production houses have implemented RBI solutions, many have found their performance to be insufficient. In particular, the low frame rates produced by some RBI solutions result in jagged scrolling and poor audio/image alignment when playing videos – issues that are particularly irritating for creative content professionals.
Ericom’s RBI solution, ZTEdge Web Isolation, has helped numerous organisations successfully pass TPN Assessments while providing content creators with welcome relief from draconian web access restrictions. Significantly, it is also the only solution with patent-pending technology that enables secure, TPN-compliant use of essential web-based collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom.
With ZTEdge Web Isolation, administrators can apply granular group or category-based policies that block users from uploading content from their devices or organisation networks to websites and/or attaching files to emails. Browser clipboard functions may be completely disabled, disabled for specific websites or website categories, or otherwise provide limited, controlled copy functions for specific websites. This allows for copying of data where it might be necessary while continuing to protect against loss of valuable content through, for example, peer-to-peer sites. Policy-based controls can also be used to restrict sharing based on file size or type, or the amount of copied data.
With ZTEdge Web Isolation, all active website content (which could potentially include hidden ransomware or other data-stealing malware) runs in a virtual isolated browser in the cloud or on a remote server and is essentially removed before it can reach any internal networks or devices. This further protects organisations, beyond controlling browser functionality, by stopping malicious code from entering the organisation's network and enabling hackers to stage an attack and/or access valuable content. ZTEdge Web Isolation re-renders web page content into an interactive media stream representing the website and sends it to the usual browser on the user's device, for a safe, fully interactive, high-performance browsing experience. For additional phishing protection, websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials. Attached files (if not blocked) are sanitized before being transmitted to endpoints, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise users’ devices.
"Trigital Infográfica is pleased to partner with Ericom Software to provide our media and entertainment industry customers with an advanced solution that secures internet and email use in compliance with MPA Content Security Best Practices Common Guidelines,” said Mariano Gismero, IT Manager of Trigital Infográfica. “Protecting high value entertainment IP and content from cyberattacks, theft, and accidental loss is a prime concern of the major studios, who are laser-focused on protecting their IP in today’s distributed digital content creation landscape, and therefore increasingly require TPN compliance when awarding projects. We are pleased to offer ZTEdge Web Isolation as a solution that effectively addresses studio concerns while eliminating costs and inefficiencies associated with complex manually mediated internet access processes. ZTEdge Web Isolation is easy to integrate into our customers’ existing IT environments and delivers outstanding levels of security control, while delivering native-quality browsing performance."
"Ericom Software is delighted to partner with Trigital Infográfica to distribute ZTEdge Web Isolation to their customers," said Ravi Pather, Ericom Software Vice President, Europe and Middle East. "Entertainment and media creation is flourishing in Spain and we are proud that our highly performant RBI solution can help Trigital Infográfica clients adopt a modern and secure approach to protecting the valuable content they produce from exposure and internet-based threats, while simultaneously allowing production houses to streamline communication, collaboration and content creation."
To learn more about ZTEdge Web Isolation for TPN-compliant organisations, download our brochure ZTEdge Web Isolation for the Film, Animation, and Visual Effects Industry here.
To request a demonstration, contact Trigital Infográfica here.
About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform
Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organisations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of distributors and partners.
About Trigital Infográfica
Trigital Infográfica is a leading provider and integrator of 2D and 3D design solutions, animation and post-production solutions, storage and networking, and peripheral equipment linked to audiovisual production or restoration environments. For over twenty-five years, Trigital has been a leading business partner to leading technology providers such as Ericom, Autodesk, BlackMagic, Foundry, Infortrend, HP and other technology partners. Trigital delivers the best systems for the industry by combining advanced technology services and solutions.
