FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, May 17, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE AND NASCAR DRIVER ROSS CHASTAIN KICK OFF ANNUAL “BUCKLE UP NEW YORK, CLICK IT OR TICKET” ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN

Rensselaer, NY- The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and NASCAR star Ross Chastain kick off the annual “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” campaign with seat belt safety demonstrations at Rensselaer High school.

When: Thursday, May 19, 2022

10:00 am to 10:30 am

Where: Rensselaer High School

25 Van Rensselaer Drive Rensselaer, NY 12144

Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder- DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair

Ross Chastain - NASCAR Xfinity racecar driver James Frankoski- Chief of Rensselaer City Police Department Joseph Kardash - Rensselaer School District Superintendent