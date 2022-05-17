NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is participating in the 2022 National Safe Boating Week, May 21-27. The annual event promotes safe activity and the wear of life jackets as the summer boating season kicks off.

National Safe Boating Week is annually held the week prior to Memorial Day weekend. Boating partners across the United States and Canada are teaming to promote safe boating practices, including the wear of life jackets for National Safe Boating Week and throughout the 2022 boating season. The TWRA and the organizations continue to strive in their efforts in educating the boating community about life jacket wear and the options available when it comes to comfortable and lightweight life jackets.

Tennessee offers boating enthusiasts an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the resources across the state. Memorial Day weekend is viewed as the unofficial start to the summer boating season.

TWRA has reported a noticeable increase in traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers the last couple of years. Thus far in 2022, there have been eight statewide fatalities, three of which have involved paddlecraft.

“We want to continue to stress that the single most important action one can take to prevent drowning while boating is to wear a life jacket,” said Betsy Woods, TWRA Boating Education Coordinator. “We encourage our boaters to enjoy their time on the water in a safe and responsible matter.”

In addition, Friday, May 20 is Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day. Boaters can share a photo wearing a life jacket at work (or home) on social media along with the hashtag #lifejacket2work and tagging @boatingcampaign (Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram). Photos can also be emailed to outreach@safeboatingcouncil.org. Winners will be chosen randomly throughout the day to receive boating prizes from the Safe Boating Campaign, such as T-shirts, dry bags, first aid kits, stickers, and more.

Recommended tips for boaters: