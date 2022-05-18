EntheoNation Presents the Plant Spirit Summit, a 7-Day Online Conference Exploring Plant Medicine Healing, May 23 – 29

The virtual event will feature expert insights on psychedelic therapy, shamanic healing, indigenous sovereignty, and emergent careers in the psychedelic sector.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading psychedelic media platform, EntheoNation , is honored to present the upcoming Plant Spirit Summit , a free 7-day online event that will be broadcast this May 23–29. The week-long, open-access virtual summit will explore the intersection of ancestral plant spirit healing and contemporary psychedelic therapy. It is jam-packed with expert speaker sessions, live panel discussions with psychedelic community leaders, interviews with indigenous wisdom keepers and activists; live performances by sacred medicine musicians, and immersive integration career workshops.The event will premier The Guidance of Yajé - Ancestral Siekopai Medicine, directed by Siekopai leader Jimmy Piaguaje and produced by filmmaker Kumiko Hayashi, this short film will give you a glimpse of the importance of yajé for the Siekopai nation, the role this sacred medicine has played in the preservation of their culture, and the shamanic secrets passed on to the current generation of healers by ancestral wisdom keepers.The topic question of this year’s Plant Spirit Summit is “Can Psychedelics Heal the World?” Dozens of new studies on psychedelic medicines came out in 2021 alone, showing that ketamine, MDMA, ayahuasca, and psilocybin combined with psychotherapy result in substantial, sustained reductions in mental health disorder symptoms. Psychedelic medicine has been heralded as the new frontier of psychotherapy, and the psychedelic drugs market size is predicted to reach $10.75 billion by 2027.“Not only are we in a Psychedelic Renaissance, but we are also in the midst of a Global Shamanic Revival. As psychedelic-assisted therapy remains expensive, illegal, and mostly out of reach, more people are seeking out sacred medicine ceremonies for healing and transformation. This worldwide interest in ancestral plant spirit shamanism has sparked an indigenous cultural renaissance that is beautiful to behold,” says Lorna Liana, Founder, and CEO of EntheoNation and the Plant Spirit School integration coach certification program. “With this year’s summit, we aim to explore how the co-creation of a psychedelic culture that is diverse, inclusive, and equitable might actually be the true medicine that will help heal humanity.”Live panel discussion and interview topics will include:The Shipibo Art of Integral Healing with Master PlantsBecoming the Medicine: The Subtle Art of Sacred Medicine MusicExpanding Diversity and Equity in Psychedelic SpacesEmbracing Anti-Oppression & Psychedelic Justice for Collective LiberationHonoring Ancestral Wisdom & Shamanic Healing in a Material WorldHow to be a Psychedelic Integration Provider that's Safe, Qualified, and GoodPsychedelic Capitalism vs Sacred Commerce - Creating a Regenerative RenaissanceReligious Renegades & the Expansion of Entheogenic ChurchesLegal and Social Issues of Sacred Medicine Churches in the USPsilocybin for the Masses - Lessons from OregonExpert speakers will include Wade Davis, Mark Plotkin, Katherine MacLean, James Fadiman, Atira Tan, Kyle Buller, Allison Feduccia, Daniel Shankin, Carlos Tanner, Beth Weinstein, Leia Friedman, David Luke, and Tina Kat Courtney. The summit will also feature wisdom keeper perspectives from Maestro Noé Romeo López, Maestra Sílvia Marin García, Taita Giovanni Moriano, Abuela Gloria Gonzalez, Fernando Choa Falla, and more.Register for free at PlantSpiritSummit.com. Sessions will be available to view for 48 hours, and an optional upgrade to the All-Access Pass for $97 will be available for those who want lifetime, on-demand access to the 50+ expert sessions and special bonuses, including:Microdosing for HealthTransforming Trauma ToolkitPsychedelic & Plant Medicine Career Advisor***Legal Disclaimer: Psychedelic substances still remain illegal in many countries. The Plant Spirit Summit and its associated materials solely intend to provide education on the basis of our presenters’ personal and professional experiences.About EntheoNationEntheoNation is a psychedelic media publisher, educational platform, and community of visionaries exploring the cutting-edge of awakening through psychedelics and sacred plant medicines. EntheoNation provides deeply researched content about psychedelics, primarily plant medicines used by indigenous people around the world, and how you can work with them for healing and spiritual growth.EntheoNation is committed to sacred reciprocity, and endeavors to share indigenous perspectives, culture, and concerns so that their voices are not forgotten as their ancestral medicine becomes increasingly commodified in the market-driven global economy.

Watch the Trailer: The Guidance of Yajé - Ancestral Siekopai Medicine