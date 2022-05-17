AG Kaul Announces Distribution of 975,000 Child ID Kits Across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced the distribution of 975,000 National Child ID kits across Wisconsin as part of a partnership with the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child ID Program. The kits are being distributed to all K-12 Wisconsin school children and are a new tool to help parents protect their children if something ever does happen.

“No parent should have to go through the nightmare of having a missing child, but thousands of parents are confronted with that tragedy every year,” said AG Kaul. “The National Child Identification Program empowers parents to collect information that can assist with identification if the unthinkable occurs and a child goes missing.”

Each year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the United States. Child ID kits allow parents to safeguard their children’s vital information in case of their worst day ever occurring.

“Alliant Energy is proud to support the National Child Identification Program,” said Aimee Davis, vice president marketing and communications, Alliant Energy. “The safety and wellbeing of the customers and the communities we serve are always at the forefront of our minds. It takes everyone working together to build stronger, safer communities and Alliant Energy is proud to be part of the team.”

AG Kaul announced the partnership with Green Bay Packers, National Child ID Program CEO Kenny Hansmire, and leaders from Alliant Energy and IBEW on Monday, February 28 at Historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

As part of the program, Kaul’s office and the NCIDP will work with school districts to distribute free child ID kits to approximately 975,000 public and private school students around Wisconsin. Families should expect to begin receiving kits soon. The NCIDP has worked with sponsors, such as Alliant Energy and the IBEW to ensure that kits are provided at no cost to families or the state of Wisconsin.

The National Child Identification Program was created in 1997 by the American Football Coaches Association. In the program’s first two years, nearly 7 million ID kits were distributed through stadiums, churches, and community events. Currently, more than 70 million kits have been distributed nationwide. More information about the National Child Identification Program is available at ChildIDProgram.com.