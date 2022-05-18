$1.6 Million in Scholarships Awarded to High School Seniors With the Help of Educational Writing Services

Seven high school seniors receive multiple scholarship offers.

Seven African-American students will attend the college of their choice with multiple scholarship offers.

I am so proud of these students for their hard work and efforts in applying to college, securing scholarships, writing many essays, and staying the course.” — Candace Chambers

JACKSON, MISS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational Writing Services LLC (EWS), a leading educational consulting company, is proud to announce students enrolled in its college coaching program have been awarded $1.6 million in scholarships during the 2021-2022 school year.

The spring cohort of the award-winning program consists of seven students from high schools in the states of Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Students combined have been admitted to 72 colleges and universities, including Ivy League institutions, and have written over 50 essays.

We’re so excited to announce where each student will attend college in the fall:

- Maya DeCoux (NC) will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

- Makiya Hill (MS) will attend Dillard University

- Michaela Flowers (TN) will attend the University of Central Florida

- Ernest Johnson IV (NC) will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

- Zahirah Williams (NC) will attend Winston-Salem State University

- Cameron Coffey (MD) will attend Hampton University

- Kaleigh Samuels (MD) will attend Temple University

“I am so proud of these students for their hard work and efforts in applying to college, securing scholarships, writing many essays, and staying the course. They truly have demonstrated that hard work pays off,” said Dr. Candace Chambers, Founder, and CEO of Educational Writing Services.

EWS has helped high school students get into their dream schools since 2017 and has a proven track record of assisting students to gain admission to top-tier colleges and universities. “Most of the Spring cohort are attending the college of their choice on a full or partial scholarship,” said Chambers.

The college coaching program is a fully customized approach that allows EWS to work with each student to build their robust application and essay, prepare for interviews and tests, and give them the confidence they need to succeed. “We strive for all of our students to attend college without accruing massive student loan debt. We are unique in the sense that we focus on the development of students' writing for them to achieve top admissions and scholarships,” said Chambers.

For more information on the Educational Writing Services college coaching program, visit www.edwritingservices.org/collegenavigation.

What Sets Educational Writing Services Apart

Educational Writing Services LLC was founded in 2017 by Mississippi native Dr. Candace Chambers, an adjunct college English professor with a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with a focus in Urban Literacy-English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Chambers has worked in writing for over ten years in various capacities and has hosted several writing workshops nationwide. After attending college debt-free, Candace wanted to provide a service to reach other students that emphasized the submission of quality writing samples and the importance of attending college without massive debt. Educational Writing Services has served over 200 students in several states. For more information on how Educational Writing Services is helping students attend the college of their dreams debt-free, visit www.edwritingservices.org.