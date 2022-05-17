Missing Person Found in Lisbon

CONTACT: Sgt. Heidi Murphy 603-744-5470 May 16, 2022

Lisbon, NH – On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a missing individual in the town of Lisbon. The woman, identified as Diane Jeffries, 75, had walked away from her residence at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday May, 15 and not returned. A search of the general area was conducted by family members as well as Lisbon and Littleton Police Departments and NH State Police well into the early morning of May 16.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of New England K-9 Search and Rescue, and Upper Valley Wilderness Response Teams began searching for Jeffries at approximately 4:30 a.m. Additional volunteers from Pemigewassett Valley Search and Rescue were responding to the scene for additional manpower. At approximately 7:20 a.m., a landowner called 911 to advise that Jeffries was located in his barn. Over the course of the evening she had travelled just over 0.5 miles before finding shelter from the rain. Jeffries was uninjured but transported to Littleton Hospital for further evaluation.

No further information is available at this time.