The Suffolk County Council, Boy Scouts of America “Youth Leadership Conference” Shines a Light on Critical Thinking
To be held at St. Joseph’s University, this “Listen to Lead” Format Unlocks the Power of the Next Generation of ScoutingPATCHOGUE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized within the unifying theme of leadership, this conference was created for Long Island’s brightest youth, ready to share their perspective and voice their strategies on solving some incredibly difficult issues. To be held on Saturday, June 11th from 8am to 5pm, the conference’s innovative approach towards critical issues of climate change, diversity, mental health, and digital intensification is not a new concept, however, it will be the first time held in the United States for Scouts. This “listen to lead” format has been successfully utilized by the World Scouting Organization in Europe and is meant for highly dedicated youth leaders within the ages of 15 - 29. Attendance is expected to be over 250 at the McGann Conference Center, St. Joseph’s University Patchogue, New York.
The youth attendees will gain insight from a variety of subject matter experts:
Youth leaders will discover World Scouting and how its 57 million youth are changing our world directly from Daniel Corsen Jr. Chairperson, Interamerican Scout Committee, World Organization of the Scout Movement.
Also presenting are leading experts Alistair Rogers from Brookhaven National Laboratory and Carolyn Kissane from NYU and will challenge the youth to think differently regarding the Environment.
Dr. Tara Maddalena, Director of Counseling and Wellness, at St. Joseph’s University will lead the youth through a discussion on Mental Health and Social Issues.
These experts will help give the youth attendees current information and concepts to utilize in their breakout sessions, where they share their thoughts and ideas on how we can make a difference. Participants are fully in control of strategies and solutions which will help to accelerate the Scout’s planning strategies. The conference is already generating buzz within the National Boy Scouts of America community and is during a pivotal moment of exciting new opportunities for girls, families, and non-scouts.
Brian McAuliff, Vice President of Strategic Planning for the Suffolk County Council of Boy Scouts has developed this conference, believes it was best said by an international business leader upon hearing of the event: “the key to our collective successful future is, indeed, today’s youth…informed, inspired and WITH A VOICE!”
David Hunt, President of the Suffolk County Council of Boy Scouts of America, wants everyone to know “that for generations the Scouts have been actively involved in our communities helping them to grow and thrive. Our Scouts want to be part of the solution for challenges we are and will be facing. This conference will allow them to have that opportunity”.
Scout Alumni Lawrence Hansen has underwritten the attendance fees for this Youth Leadership Conference and said, “giving back to this new generation of scouts is my way of thanking my leaders that taught and supported me. I hope to be a role model like them and to spread the knowledge and compassion they shared with me.”
Due to limited space, youth are encouraged to register soon. The local communities are truly excited about gaining directional insight from today’s engaged youth.
Current sponsors of this event include Brookhaven National Laboratory, St. Joseph’s College, Bri-Tech, Hunt Corporate Services, Morgan Stanley, TicketBash.com, Seatuck Environmental Association and the Suffolk County Council of Boy Scouts of America. The Suffolk County Boy Scouts of America Youth Leadership Conference is seeking support across all vertical categories through local corporate sponsorship and awareness. Learn more about supporting Suffolk County’s future Scouts by visiting www.sccbsa.org/lead
About the Suffolk County Council Boy Scouts of America:
Suffolk County Council, Boy Scouts of America, serves over 11,000 youth, in building leadership skills, highlighting American patriotism, showing appreciation of the outdoors by developing necessary skills, polishing moral character through the Scout Oath and Law, and developing lifelong career aspirations and skills – all through the work of over 4,000 adult volunteers. Youth are “prepared for life!” The Council also has an extensive alumni network across Long Island.
