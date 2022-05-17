Sceneca Residence, A Mixed-Use Condominium Development Beside Tanah Merah MRT Station
Sceneca Residence Review is a mixed-use development next to Tanah Merah MRT station. Close to shopping malls, food haven, schools and major employment hubs.SINGAPORE, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sceneca Residence is a 99-year leasehold mixed-use development in Singapore's District 16. The condomimium will comprise 265 residential units of 1- to 4-bedroom types along with 2,000 sq m (21,530 sq ft) of commercial space on the ground floor.
Located at Tanah Merah Kechil Link and next to the Tanah Merah MRT station on the East-West Line, the development has a site area of 8,880 sqm (95,583 sqft). It will be jointly developed by MCC Land (Singapore), The Place Holdings, and Ekovest Development (S).
𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Nestled within a private residential enclave
• Excellent transport connectivity with direct links to Changi Airport and Singapore’s financial district
• Near popular shopping destinations and interesting food places
• Enjoys close proximity to good schools and tertiary institutions
• A short drive to Bedok Reservoir Park and East Coast Park
• Near major employment hubs such as Expo, Changi Business Park and Changi Airport, as well as the Tampines Regional Centre and Paya Lebar Sub-Regional Centre, providing a good catchment of tenants
𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗰𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲
The developer for Sceneca Residence is MCC Land (Singapore), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group). It represents the Group's regional business activities in Singapore, focussing on areas such as urban planning, property development, project planning and management, as well as undertaking major engineering and construction work.
Through the years, it has received many industry accolades such as Green and Gracious Builders Award, Construction Productivity Gold Award, Green Mark Platinum and GoldPlus Awards, among others.
In Singapore, its portfolio of residential developments includes One Bernam, The Poiz Residences, The Landmark, Provence Residences and One Canberra.
𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹
Sceneca Residence offers promising investment potential. Bas it is located beside being next to the Tanah Merah MRT station, future residence will have convenient access to many parts of Singapore, including the city and Central Business District (CBD).
It is also close to many shopping malls, fooded havens and recreational destinations such as East Coast Park, Bedok Reservoir and the Singapore Sports Hub. In addition, there are many schools surrounding the development, which will appeal to families with school-going children.
For those looking for property investment, there will be no shortage of potential tenants as it si close to severl major employment hubs. There include the Paya Lebar sub-regional centre, Tampines Regional Centre and Changi Airport.
