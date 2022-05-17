Healthcare (Pharmaceutical) Packaging Market to Reach a Value of US$ 190.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.8%
Healthcare (Medical Device) Packaging Market Outlook 2022-2027: Industry Growth, Trends, Demand, Size, Share, Top Companies and Forecast ReportSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare (Pharmaceutical) Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global healthcare (medical device) packaging market size reached a value of US$ 127.4 Billion in 2021. Healthcare packaging generally involves the utilization of various forms of durable and flexible packaging solutions for protecting healthcare products. It includes safeguarding the medical products from contaminants, ultraviolet rays (UV), temperature, moisture and fluctuations. It is a necessary step to follow in order to preserve their integrity after sterilization. Due to the growing demand for medical drugs and devices among healthcare professionals, this is providing a boost to the demand for high-quality healthcare packaging solutions across the globe. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 190.3 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Healthcare Packaging Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the healthcare industry. Coupled with the rising investments by private and public agencies to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure, this is creating a positive market outlook. Along with this, the advent of new medical drugs and vaccines in the market and continual advancements in healthcare technologies are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the growing demand for testing kits and vaccines on account of the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe has also accelerated the demand for healthcare packaging solutions. Additionally, the development of stringent rules and regulations by the government of several countries in order to prevent tampering during transportation while maintaining the quality of medical products is providing a boost to the product demand. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of smart and eco-friendly packaging solutions due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development is favorably impacting the market growth. Some of the other factors driving the market include the escalating popularity of online pharmacy services and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players for introducing improved microbial packaging solutions for enhanced functionality.
Key Market Segmentation:
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging:
Breakup by Product:
• Plastic Bottles
• Caps and Closures
• Blister Packaging
• Pre-Fillable Syringes
• Parenteral Containers
• Pre-Fillable Inhalers
• Pouches
• Medication Tubes
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Plastics and Polymers
• Paper and Paperboard
• Glass
• Aluminium Foil
• Others
Breakup by Packaging:
• Primary Packaging
• Secondary Packaging
Breakup by Drug Delivery Mode:
• Oral
• Injectable
• Dermal/Topical
• Inhalable
• Others
Global Medical Device Packaging:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Trays
• Pouches
• Clamshell Packs
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Plastic
• Paper
• Aluminium
• Tyvek
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Sterile Packaging
• Non-Sterile Packaging
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
