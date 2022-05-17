Henson Group Receives Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 Marketplace Growth Partner of the Year Award
Ingram Micro Cloud honors Henson Group for its ability to deliver powerful solutions and drive end-user digital transformationMIAMI, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed service provider (MSP) Henson Group today announced it has received the Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 Partner Award in the Marketplace Growth Partner of the Year category. The company will receive the award at this year’s Ingram Micro Cloud annual conference, Cloud Summit ‘22, in Miami Beach, Florida from May 17-19.
The Henson Group team are experts in scaling a highly profitable business using organic revenues and building flywheels for revenue generation and customer satisfaction. The company has been named an Azure Expert MSP, Azure Advanced Specialization Partner, Azure ISV Specialist, Azure GoFast, Azure Non-Profit Partner, Azure Solution Assessment Partner and Microsoft CAF/AMP Partner.
The Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 annual Partner Awards honors the success of top performers that have measurably exhibited an elite ability in delivering powerful, digitally transformative solutions through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. This year’s honorees are all high-achieving partners that displayed extraordinary levels of innovation, advocacy, performance and sales success in 2021, in addition to excelling in attributes of their winning category.
The Marketplace Growth Partner of the Year category recognizes partners that saw outstanding success in the past year through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and demonstrated deep commitment to leveraging all the features and benefits of the Cloud Marketplace.
“We are honored to be recognized with an Ingram Micro Cloud Summit ‘22 Partner Award,” said Henson Group CEO David Fuess. “It’s a tribute to our wonderful, go-the-extra-mile staff members and the clients who have chosen us for their cloud computing solutions.”
“We are proud to recognize the hard work of our partners as they drive the next wave of digital transformation from the ground floor,” said Victor Baez, senior vice president, global cloud channel sales at Ingram Micro Cloud. “This distinguished group of channel partners are typified by excellence in tech talent, array of expertise, thought leadership and a commitment to continuously deliver best-in-class programs.”
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact - they can’t imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
About Ingram Micro Cloud
Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain – all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.
