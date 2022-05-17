Medical Tourism Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Top Companies and Forecast Report

Global Medical Tourism Market

medical tourism market size reached a value of US$ 81.1 Billion in 2021. The market to reach US$ 273.7 Billion by 2027, grow at CAGR of 22.98% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Medical Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global medical tourism market size reached a value of US$ 81.1 Billion in 2021. Medical tourism refers to an organized journey across international borders to avail a medical treatment, which may or may not be available in the home country. Medical tourism offers affordable healthcare facilities & and treatment options to patients while guaranteeing an s, improved quality of life, along with healthcare jobs, increasing foreign revenues, and continual updates of the the latest medical technologies. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 273.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.98% during 2022-2027.

Top Medical Tourism Companies Worldwide:

• Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

• Asian Heart Institute

• Barbados Fertility Center

• BB Health Solutions.

• Fortis Healthcare

• Healthbase

• KPJ Healthcare Berhad

• Prince Court Medical Centre

• Samitivej

• Seoul National University Hospital

• UZ Leuven

Global Industry Trends:

The global medical tourism market is majorly driven by the ease in accessibility and affordability of high-quality healthcare services in across developing economies. In line with this, expensive medical treatment in developed countries is significantly contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of the latest medical technologies across the healthcare infrastructure is fueling providing a boost to the market growth. Apart from this, an increase in several cancer patients coupled the rising incidences of cancer across the globe, along with a lack of availability of advanced cancer treatments, is are catalyzing the market growth further. Moreover, an increase ingrowing investments by the governments of numerous countries as well as private players agencies to promote medical tourism is are also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, growing expenditure on medical infrastructure is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by Treatment Type

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Medical Tourism Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Treatment Type:

• Cosmetic Treatment

• Dental Treatment

• Cardiovascular Treatment

• Orthopedic Treatment

• Bariatric Surgery

• Fertility Treatment

• Ophthalmic Treatment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Medical Tourism Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

