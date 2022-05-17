Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Polyimide Films And Tapes Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the polyimide films and tapes the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the polyimide films and tapes market size is expected to reach $3.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%. Polyimide film and tapes market forecast shows that the rising demand for electronics is significantly contributing to the growth of the market going forward.

The polyimide films and tapes market consists of sales of polyimide films and tapes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for high-temperature resistance applications. Polyimide films and tapes provide excellent thermal, electrical, physical, and chemical resistance properties over a wide range of temperatures making them suitable for electrical insulation applications.

Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market Trends

Technological developments have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the polyimide films and tapes market. According to the global polyimide films and tapes market overview, major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand. For example, in November 2020, Kaneka Corporation, a Japan-based chemical manufacturing company developed super heat-resistant polyimide film PixeoTM IB for 5G millimeter-wave zones based on advanced polyimide development technology. PixeoTM IB includes transparent heat-resistant polyimide film that reduces the dielectric loss tangent and can act as a glass substitute for ultrahigh thermal conductive graphite sheets and thin-film transistor (TFT)*5 substrates.

Global Polyimide Films and Tapes Market Segments

The Global Polyimide Film And Tape Market Is Segmented:

By Type: Polyimide Tapes, Conventional Polyimide Films, Colorless Polyimide Films, Other Types

By Application: Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires And Cables

By End User: Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Solar, Labelling, Medical, Other End Users

By Geography: The polyimide films and tapes global market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polyimide films and tapes market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the polyimide films and tapes global market, polyimide films and tapes market share, polyimide films and tapes global market segments and geographies, polyimide films and tapes market players, polyimide films and tapes market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The polyimide films and tapes global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DuPont, Taimide Tech. Inc., Saint-Gobain, Toray Industries Inc., Dunmore, 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Ube Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., EVERTECH ENVISAFE ECOLOGY CO. LTD., FLEXcon Company Inc., Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co. Ltd., and Shinmax Technology Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

