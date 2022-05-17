Decorative Coatings Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 6% Through 2026

Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the decorative coatings market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the decorative coatings market size is expected to reach $101.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Global decorative coatings market analysis shows that the rising urbanization all over the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market going forward.

The decorative coatings market consists of sales of decorative coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are applied to buildings and structures for protection, durability, and decoration purpose. Decorative coatings also known as architectural coatings consist of paints and coatings used to coat buildings and homes that are designed for a specific use such as to protect against the wear and tear of a building’s walls.

Global Decorative Coatings Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the decorative coatings market. Major companies operating in the sector of decorative coatings are focused on developing advanced products to strengthen their position. For instance, Ashland, a US-based chemicals company launched Aquaflow NMS-460E rheology modifier, a new non-ionic synthetic associative thickener for use in decorative coatings. It is a solvent-free and APEO-free nonionic synthetic associative thickener (NSAT) designed to provide a mid-high shear viscosity response for exceptional brush and roll application to build balanced rheology where two thickeners are required.

Global Decorative Coatings Market Segments

The global decorative coating market is segmented:

By Product Type: Emulsion, Wood Coatings, Enamels, Other Product Types

By Resin Type: Acrylic, Alkyd, Vinyl, Polyurethane, Other Resin Types

By Formulation: Water Based, Solvent Based, Powder Based

By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

By Geography: The global decorative coatings market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides decorative coatings market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global decorative coatings market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The decorative coatings market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Decorative Coatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PPG Industries Inc., Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., Cabot Corporation, DAW SE, Jotun, Masco, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Kelly-Moore Paints, and RPM International Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

