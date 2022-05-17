Artists inspire at the Biennale on the Cote d'azur

Artwork by Max Werner

CANNES, FRANCE, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the Cote d'azur such artists as Picasso, Van Gogh, Cezanne, Matisse, Monet got their artistic inspiration. Artists like Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali shone among the celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival. Even today, the tradition of glitz and glamor has remained on the Cote d'azur. During the Cannes Film Festival 2022, MAMAG Modern Art Museum organized "Contemporary & Fine Art Cannes Biennale" in the Salon California of the Juliana Cannes Hotel. Visitors will have the opportunity to see artworks by 94 artists at the Biennale on May 21 and 22, 2022. Melereien, prints, sculptures, photography and also digital art can be seen.

Curator Heinz Playner has selected for the Biennale in Cannes works by 21st century artists such artists Tanja Playner, Ase Fagervik, Brenda R. Fernandez, Aneta Kvedaraviciene, Orit Sharbat, Bogdan Mihai Radu, Linda Gleitz, Maja Vukina Bogovic, Denisa Klemscheova, Monica Jimeno, Yvette Tardivel, Safranda Mammadova, Elisa Szymanski, Anne de Suede, Adriana Galetska, Alexander Dakers, Max Werner, Vera Kober, Gala Moskvitina, Aigerim Bektayeva, Almas Kabani, MONA Ballesteros, Rebeccah K. Klodt, Mar de Redin, Cynthia Nouhra, Paola Ismene Beretta, Heritier M. Bilaka, Kari Veastad, Sarah Rawlinson Beaven, Darcy Gerbarg, Rugovaj Stivi, Aparajita Sen, JoAnne Hook, Armen Sarvazyan, J.A. Fligel and other artists.

Darcy Gerbarg is a Pioneer Digital Artist making Art with computers since 1979, who continues to produce work using the latest digital technologies and traditional Fine Art techniques. She paints 3D light sculptures in a virtual world and shows them, as both incorporeal AR sculptures, occupying only visual space, as well as physical artworks, in real world environments.

Fast growing Artist Alexander Dakers is a name the Art world is watching carefully. The British Artist has already had a few mayor exhibitions under his belt. Taking inspiration from his rural upbringing, Dakers draws significant parallels between the subjects in his work and his own history.

Anne de Suede studied Art History, Philosophy, Estetique and History of Antiquity. She mixed these studies with the art school at the People's University and she worked in the studio of great artists like Olle Kåks and Petru Russo. Her works are always from a perspective, something to tell. She takes up subjects that interest her and often has women's perspective.

Kari Veastad works intuitively and are always surprised of what emerges into the canvas. The painting often draws attention to the inner wealth of man. Her inspiration is the beauty in the surroundings and passion for the interaction between body, soul, and spirit.

During short time of her artistic career Adriana Galetska has become a multiple winner of international art exhibitions and competitions in Kyiv, Prague, Geneva, Venice... Adriana was participant of the Florence Biennale, New-York Art Expo, Miami Art Basel, international exhibition in Berlin supported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany.

In her professional life Paola Beretta has combined teaching with painting, and then became the author of works of fiction, short stories, poetry. She has exhibited at the first Florence Biennale, the Venice Biennale 100th Anniversary, Padua, New York, Cancún, Basel, London and more recently Moscow, then back to Florence, Rome and Palermo.

Max Werner combines European and American perspectives in his artwork. Influenced by his European origins combined with his life in the United States, a special talent is felt in his work. He manages to calmness, light to put a selection of compositions into a special representation. Despite the minimalistic implementation at first glance, you can find many subtle details. In some works, the artist defends philosophical problems that indicate communication between people and nature, as well as between people.

Fort he artist Almas Kabani the Art is the 'language' to express her multidimensional feelings from within her soul. And abstract art makes perfect sense to her because she can mix bold and bright colors purely by instinct and feel the excitement of unexpected results. The boldness comes from her femininity and because of her personal journey.

In her artworks with floral motifs painted in a free technique with expressive and bold brush strokes and a wide range of tones and colors, artist Vera Kober tries to show beauty, freedom and life. Her works have been represented at international exhibitions and art fairs by New York, Italian, Austrian, Spanish and Canadian galleries.

Aigerim Bektayeva's style of painting ranges from classical, academic to rather free, close to impressionism and very similar to it: Monet, Sisley and Morisot-esque. Each picture is a reflection of the artist, one of her incarnations. External and internal inspires Aigerim Bektayeva. She stands in front of the easel, concentrates, creates a dominant, tries to feel the soul. The result is inspiration, a sense of strength, flight.

Originally from the Balkans, Stivi is a Belgian painter. At the age of fourteen, she began an artistic training at the Institute of Arts in Saint-Luc in Liège. Since then, she has not left this path and is dedicated to the development of her artistic world. From hyper-realistic portraits to abstract creations, her style and technique cover a wide range.

Critics qualify Gala Moskvitina’s Art of the Heart as Laternative Realism (derived from Latin words “light” and “nature”). Laternative Realism belongs to Objective Art, defined by a famous philosopher George Gurdjieff in the last century. Objective Art works with the highest, universal tasks that have ever been tackled by humanity. It deals with consciousness, soul, spirit and heart. It is concerned with peace, eternity, immortality, happiness and love.

The art by Aparajita Sen resonates with a sense of mystery, poetry, lyrical rhythm, and movement of patterns in nature, our environment, and our earth. The artist is intrigued by symbolism and impressions which she like to present in a contemporary and abstract style with brilliant colors. Each painting is a product of deep reflection, meditation, and emotions that come from within. The artist enjoys bringing these bright compositions to the viewers with oils, acrylic, watercolors, and mixed media.