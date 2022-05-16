Submit Release
President of Uzbekistan discusses issues of strengthening regional partnership with the SCO Secretary-General

UZBEKISTAN, May 16 - President of Uzbekistan discusses issues of strengthening regional partnership with the SCO Secretary-General

On May 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming.

Issues of further expansion of practical cooperation and strengthening regional partnership within the framework of the SCO, as well as preparation of major events during Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the Organization, were considered.

The successful holding of half of the meetings scheduled for this year was noted with satisfaction. Active work is being carried out to coordinate the documents for the upcoming Samarkand SCO Summit. The necessity of strengthening the Organization’s potential in the fight against new challenges and threats to stability and security, deepening multilateral cooperation based on the principles of the “Shanghai Spirit” was emphasized.

The main attention was paid to the promotion of joint connectivity projects in transport, green energy, innovation, digital economy, and industrial cooperation.

A common opinion was expressed on the need for resuming active cultural and humanitarian ties and tourist exchange in the post-pandemic period.

The current issues on the international agenda were also considered. The need for enhancing the role of the SCO in the Afghan issue and the active involvement of Afghanistan in regional infrastructure development programs was emphasized. 

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

