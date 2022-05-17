Tejjy Inc. Design Build BIM Services Firm Extending Horizons with Tech Integration Virtual Design & Construction Revit BIM Services Robotics Facilities Operations and Maintenance Services

Our BIM services provided clients with a better project design that is executed on time and budget. We focus on design optimization, reducing design conflicts, and the occurrence of errors.” — Sukh Singh

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the proficient BIM services providers in USA , Tejjy Inc. design build firm in USA creates long-term rapport with clients! The competent BIM Company based in Maryland, United States strives to provide outstanding services to AEC professionals based on our considerable experience of over 16 years. As a BIM engineering firm, Tejjy extends horizons with technology integration completing over 2500 projects throughout USA in DC, VA, MD, Baltimore, California, Houston, etc. The wide array of Building Information Modeling services to AEC professionals added value to projects, enhancing their construction process from the conceptual stage to completion.The multi-disciplinary firm with a team of talented architects, engineers, MEP consultants, and BIM Modelers has gone a long way since 2006. Starting as a G&S concrete cutting company and expanding to CAD, BIM, and digital construction, Tejjy has now broadened its scope to include 3D laser scanning, facility management and Building Information Modeling for digital fabrication.The early years were difficult, with lots of ups and downs, but Tejjy persevered and eventually became a household name in the BIM Modeling sector.Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. stated – “Our BIM services provided clients with a better project design that is executed on time and budget. We focus on design optimization, reducing design conflicts, and the occurrence of errors while producing synchronized construction documents. Being one of the leading design-build organizations, Tejjy ensures that the BIM services help to complete projects efficiently, with improved cooperation, better decision-making, and faster procedures.”Tejjy has worked on several projects, including the Archer Hotel, the DC Court House, the Niagara Restoration, and Wegmans, to mention a few.Tejjy abides by the mission of carving out designs in sustainable environments, improving lives, and providing maximum value to clients. To create a bespoke construction solution, expert BIM professionals of the company work with the latest technology. Creating dreams and relationships with BIM Automation is the key objective of Tejjy and the company has set the standard of excellence in construction management, BIM, architectural and engineering, permit expediting, facility management, and MEP BIM services.Services of Tejjy Inc.:Building Information Modeling - Tejjy creates Building Information Model, enabling AEC professionals to interact with the structure for improving their procedures and increasing asset value. Through 4D scheduling, BIM modelers enable project collaboration, risk reduction, and logistics planning. 5D BIM helps the BIM engineering firm to extract material takeoffs and cost estimation. 3D visualization, animation walkthrough and 3D modeling services aid in the visualization of client projects at the preconstruction stage. Integrating 3D, 4D, 5D, and 6D BIM digitized techniques Tejjy explores and collaborates with cutting-edge technologies.3D Laser Scanning - The built environment is scanned using 3D laser scanning and surveying without causing any damage. High-quality LiDAR cameras are used for this. Tejjy employs 3D scanners using the laser beam to precisely visualize the building structure. The data from a laser scan point cloud is converted into a 3D model using Revit's Scan to BIM method. Using 3D laser scanning technology, building assets get scanned in a fast and accurate manner. Read more about 3D laser scanning services BIM Consulting Services - Outsourcing BIM services from a BIM company helps to make an appropriate BIM Execution Plan. BIM professionals enhance your business ROI. Using BIM consulting services for strategic planning with a single object model let you save time, money, and resources. Building Information Modeling provides tactical assistance, clash coordination, 3D visualization, 4D scheduling, and 5D cost estimation/quantity takeoff.Construction and Virtual Design - Virtual Design and Construction is an approach for managing the construction project lifecycle with improved visualization. VDC firms use VR, AR, and drone technology to keep track of project progress both on-site and off-site. Tejjy’s VDC BIM services to construction engineering in USA ensure a quality-assured building process. Competent VDC engineers and architects plan projects in the AEC business using 3D BIM models and other data. Conflict identification, construction cost estimation, risk management, and scheduling are made easier by VDC modeling in building plans.Architectural & Engineering Services - Architectural services of Tejjy Inc. include space planning and design, construction documentation, and construction management. Tejjy Inc.'s architects oversee the residential and commercial architectural construction, renovation, and remodeling processes. Room addition, kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, interior design, and landscape design are all parts of Tejjy’s home remodeling projects. To deliver architectural BIM services, skilled design architects use software packages like Revit, AutoCAD, SketchUp, SolidWorks, etc. Find out more information about architectural and engineering services Construction Management - Innovative technology has the potential to change the business process execution in AEC. Tejjy Inc.'s BIM engineers and architects provide construction management solutions for cost-effective solutions. VDC, BIM, Drones, VR, Robotics, and Big Data are examples of advanced building techniques that deliver a cost-effective solution to construction clients.Permit Expediting Services – Through the permitting process, Tejjy assists clients to keep the project on track and within budget. Expert permit expediters with extensive knowledge of building & zoning codes provide seamless permit approval for commercial and residential construction clients, starting from planning to the acquisition of occupancy permits.Facility Management and Operations - Facilities operations and management encompass a wide range of services, capacities, procedures, and technologies required to guarantee that the built environment fulfils the functions for which it was created. Facility operations and management help to execute the building's intended function, including day-to-day actions of the building systems and equipment.Technologies Used by Tejjy Inc.:Virtual Design & Construction - A computer-generated simulation in which you interact with an artificial 3D environment through the use of special eyewear with a screen or sensors-equipped gloves.Revit BIM – Tejjy brings all architecture, engineering, and construction disciplines together in a single modeling environment, leading to cost-effective projects.Robotics - Robotics provides numerous advantages in the construction business. The technology helps to execute jobs quickly, inexpensively, and accurately. BIM experts use robotics to design, build, and execute systems.Big Data - Big data enables architects, engineers, and contractors to collect, analyze, and use data to resolve business problems and recommend future activities.Choose Tejjy to Give a Boost to Construction:As a multi-disciplinary architectural, engineering and construction management firm, Tejjy Inc. is one of the popular choices of AEC clients. Reasons for choosing Tejjy include:Trusted to deliver by federal states and fortune 500 companies1200+ satisfied clients throughout North AmericaMission-critical projects with time and cost-effectivenessCollaboration with technologies like the drone, laser scanning, 3D printer, virtual reality, GEOBIM, etc.Want to revolutionize your construction workflow? Seek BIM, Construction Management, Architectural and Engineering, Permit Expedition and Laser Scanning and add certainty to your building work process. To know about your building projects, contact Tejjy Inc. BIM consultants in USA at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com.

