Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses in the Fifth and Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in Burglary Two of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the Fifth and Seventh District.

In each offense below, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, at approximately 2:15 am, in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, SE. CCN: 22-067546

On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 2:54 am, in the 900 block of Bladensburg Road, NE. CCN: 22-068519

On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 3:12 am, in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, SE. CCN: 22-068514

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark gray, 4 door, Dodge Charger R/T. The vehicle was last seen with a Maryland tag 7DXK24.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.