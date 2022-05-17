Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,177 in the last 365 days.

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses in the Fifth and Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in Burglary Two of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the Fifth and Seventh District.

 

In each offense below, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

  • On Saturday, May 14, 2022, at approximately 2:15 am, in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, SE. CCN: 22-067546
  • On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 2:54 am, in the 900 block of Bladensburg Road, NE. CCN: 22-068519
  • On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 3:12 am, in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, SE. CCN: 22-068514

 

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark gray, 4 door, Dodge Charger R/T. The vehicle was last seen with a Maryland tag 7DXK24.

 

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses in the Fifth and Seventh District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.